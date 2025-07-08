We’ve found what might be the best air fryer deal this Prime Day

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

If you’re still considering hopping on the air fryer bandwagon (and you’ve got plenty of reasons to do so), then here’s your chance to bag a fantastic model from Instant Pot for less than £50.

The single-drawer Instant Vortex Plus is now just £46, down from an average Amazon price of £78. As far as we’re concerned, that’s a bargain for a sleek, compact air fryer that still offers plenty of capacity with its 5.7l drawer.

Did You Know Amazon Prime Day savings are open to Prime subscribers only. The good news is that you can sign up to a 30-day free trial if you don’t want to commit to the monthly cost. Sign up to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here

We tested and reviewed the dual-drawer version of the Instant Vortex Plus, giving it five stars and a Best Buy award as well as naming it Air Fryer of the Year in our 2023 Product of the Year Awards. Sure, this is going back a couple of years now, but it’s still a great air fryer.

The touchscreen is easy to use and it offers plenty of adjustability, with an impressive temperature range (83ºC to 205ºC for air frying) as well as a great selection of cooking settings including roasting, grilling, reheating and dehydrating. The window feature lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks too.

In our reviewer’s words: “Cook times are speedy, and the results are as good, if not better, than using a conventional oven whether you’re cooking homemade chips or a full English breakfast.”

While this Prime Day deal is on the single drawer variant, meaning you lose out on the Sync Cook feature, this is still a great deal. If your heart is set on the Dual Drawer, that’s currently going for £75 on Amazon, which is still cheaper than its £88 average price. Alternatively, the 8.5l Versazone model is in the Prime Day sale, down from a £120 average to £76.



For more of the best deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day, from phones and TVs to coffee machines, be sure to check out our main Prime Day roundup.