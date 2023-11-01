Expert Reviews Product of the Year Awards 2023: Home

It’s been another astonishingly busy year for Expert Reviews’ home category. Our experts made the most of a slightly underwhelming summer by filling their gardens with more pizza ovens and BBQs than any sane person should; meanwhile, things reached boiling point at our offices after we involved our department in a mighty group test of the latest kettles from dozens of household brands. On TikTok and YouTube, we pushed an air fryer to its limits by making a full English breakfast in 15 minutes.

Why do we risk the disapproval of our partners and colleagues with endless BBQs, breakfasts and cups of tea? Simple: it’s our mission at Expert Reviews to put as many products as we possibly can through their paces, inspecting every nook and cranny to make sure that the latest and greatest from the biggest (and smallest) players in the industry are living up to their grandiose marketing claims. That way, you need simply read our detailed reviews to separate the wheat from the proverbial chaff – and choose an air fryer, mattress or blender that you know you can count on.

This year, we’ve chosen products across 25 home-related categories, from multi cookers and stand mixers to air purifiers and electric toothbrushes. You’ll find two top-tier products per category: one overall winner, and one runner-up that also earns our commendation. We’ve also selected an overall Home Product of the Year that we feel stands out as a game-changer and a must-have item. In other words: if you were looking for a definitive guide to the best gadgets and appliances for your home, look no further.

Welcome to the Expert Reviews Home Product of the Year Awards 2023.