Here’s why we’re recommending this unusual air fryer this Prime Day

If you’ve been eyeing an air fryer but don’t love the squat black design most opt for, this Prime Day deal on the excellent Our Place Wonder Oven should be top of your list. This unusual air fryer – or “Easy Bake for adults”, as our reviewer put it – is currently £155 at Amazon, down from a list price of £195.

That’s £5 shy of the Wonder Oven’s all-time lowest price – it was £150 for a spell over Black Friday 2024 – and a healthy £36 less than its all-time average of £191. In other words – it’s a very enticing offer. Just don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: you can sign up, get the deal, and then cancel before you pay a penny.

Why buy the Our Place Wonder Oven this Prime Day?

Stylish design for blending into your kitchen

Large capacity for hefty foodstuffs (eg. chicken)

Simple controls ideal for traditionalists

In our full Our Place Wonder Oven review, air fryer expert Danielle Amato described this stylish air fryer as “a beautiful, easy-to-use appliance with a lot of potential”. It picked up four stars and a recommendation for us, which is why we’re highlighting this Prime Day discount.

Danielle praised the Wonder Oven’s design first and foremost – we’re all familiar at this point with the hulking, glossy black design of most modern air fryers, but the Our Place Wonder Oven makes a welcome change with its soft retro aesthetic – which you can have in a few colourways – and insistence on manual controls.

Danielle was especially fond of the timer, which lets out an immensely satisfying ding when finished. But more to the point: this is a notably straightforward appliance, with three simple dials for temperature, function and time replacing the often-complex electronic displays found on most air fryers.

Our praise of the design extends beyond the look of the thing, however. The Wonder Oven has an enormous 12l compartment, which gives you infinitely more options than most modern 6/7l air fryers – we cooked an entire 1.6kg chicken in our review sample and were very satisfied with the evenly cooked, crispy-skinned results.

The Wonder Oven also has some unusual features beyond the usual air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and toast. Chief among these is a 5ml steam infuser to add moisture to the oven compartment – we tried this out with frozen croissants, which came out significantly fluffier and moister than those tested without the steam infusion.

Are there any drawbacks?

Takes longer to cook

Not machine washable

The price of that large capacity and stylish design is largely paid in time. The Our Place Wonder Oven took 15 mins longer on test to cook a 1.6kg chicken than other comparable air fryers, which may not suit those looking to save precious minutes.

It’s also worth noting that none of the components (draws etc) are machine washable, so you will need to give the Wonder Oven some TLC by hand every so often.

Then there’s the price, which at £195 was a touch on the pricey side for us. Luckily, this excellent Prime Day discount takes care of that – and provided you can get on board with the other drawbacks, we’d strongly recommend picking the Wonder Oven up today.