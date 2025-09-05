Haier leans into AI at IFA 2025 with new large home appliances

From washing machines that learn your preferences to smart fridges that know what they’re holding, Haier’s new white goods range is all-in on AI

Haier clearly has no intention of relinquishing its status as a maker of high-end home appliances. At the IFA conference in Berlin, the Chinese brand announced a huge number of new products and technologies, including small home appliances such as air fryers and a first foray into the world of TVs.

However, the main event here in Berlin was very clearly the new washing machines, fridge freezers and ovens. These lovely looking appliances implement AI in a variety of ways and are of course packed to the brim with features to make your life easier.

Heading up the announcements is the Haier Next Generation laundry care range. This includes a large selection of washing machines, washer-dryers and tumble dryers, all of which leverage the AI Vision camera to keep close tabs on what’s in the drum. This, combined with the new AI Wash Sense system, allows the machine to adjust everything from water and detergent levels to the humidity. AI Washing Memory, meanwhile, keeps track of the user’s habits and recommends wash cycles.

The Couture Care collection is the second of Haier’s two new laundry care announcements: it’s made up of two ranges and contains highlights such as the Laundry Centre, a washer and dryer stack that stands 1.6m tall, and Wardrobe, a smart wardrobe that’s connected to the hOn smart home app.

In the kitchen, we have two new sets of products: the Horizon Collection refrigerators, which focus on practical design and integrated water and ice solutions (including ice dispensers built into the door), and the Steam ID 2 ovens, which use in-cavity cameras to track your meal and give you real-time suggestions and updates. The new ovens have up to seven shelves and can air fry as well as cook.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention Candy. The Italian Haier subsidiary’s major product launch this year was a remarkable triple-drum MultiWash washing machine whose o-shaped face prompted a bit of good-natured laughter in the hall. The idea is simple – each drum can be used for a different kind of wash, with the smaller drums being particularly useful for unusual loads or socks/underwear.

Unfortunately, prices and release dates for these AI-enhanced appliances are nowhere in sight, but we’ll update this page if that changes over the course of the event.