PLEASE NOTE: An early batch of Henry Quick Corded vacuums sold between 1 August 2025 and 17 October 2025 were recalled due to a safety concern that “may expose users to the risk of electric shock”. Numatic said it will collect affected customers’ vacuums and swap them for new ones free of charge – you can read about the Henry Quick Corded recall here. This review was written before the recall was issued. During our testing period, we did not experience any problems with the vacuum but have asked Numatic to explain what the issue was. Numatic has not yet responded with full details.

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this Henry is a cordless vacuum with its stick design, but the minute you take the Quick Corded out of its box, you’ll see the impressively long cord that’s attached to it. With a cable length of ten metres, you won’t need to keep unplugging the Henry to get to different rooms.

You’ll find several Henry vacuum cleaners in our best vacuum cleaner round-up and I think you’d be hard-pressed to find many people in the UK who don’t raise a smile at the sight of the standard Henry vacuum with its smiley face and bowler hat design. We rated the cordless Henry Quick as one of the best cordless vacuums you can buy, but how does the corded version match up?

What do you get for the money?

The Henry Quick Corded is priced at £160, which is a bargain compared to the £300 you’ll pay for the cordless version. The price puts it on a par with the Shark Classic Upright Vacuum NV602UK and the VAX Blade 3.

Although it is a corded model, the Henry Quick apes cordless stick vacuums in its general design. The main vacuum motor and collection bin sit at the top of the unit, with a quick-release extension wand below and a motorised cleaning head at the bottom.

The whole thing is finished in Henry’s signature fire engine red, with the Henry smiley face at one end, and it weighs 1.98kg (4.3kg with wand and head attached). That’s a little more than the Henry Quick cordless thanks in the main to the 10m mains cable. Also note that this is tall vacuum cleaner, so if you’re on the shorter side, you might find it a little awkward to use.

Also in the box is a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 tool that combines an upholstery nozzle, a retractable dusting brush, a wall mount and a scented disc you can pop in your dust bag – my sample was provided with a vanilla disc, but you can also get passionfruit, rose and cinnamon.

The Henry Quick Corded, like its cordless sibling, uses disposable dust bags to collect dirt. These cost £13 for a pack of ten and you can buy them from the My Henry website or Amazon. They fit into the one-litre collection bin and can pack in an impressive amount of dust, dirt and debris.

The downside of this system is that the bags aren’t recyclable, even though they are made from 65% recycled material. Numatic says it uses carbon credits to offset the environmental impact, but when other vacuums use fully compostable bags (the Halo Capsule for instance), there is clearly room for improvement here.

What is it like to use?

The Henry isn’t the lightest stick vacuum at 4.3kg with extension tube and motorised head attached, which sounds heavy, but because there’s no battery pack, the weight is better distributed than many cordless models, with a little under half of that weight in the main vacuum unit. In use, what this means is that although the overall vacuum has some heft to it, it feels well-balanced in the hand, although do note that this is quite a tall vacuum cleaner, so if you’re on the shorter side, you might find it a little awkward to use.

It’s simple to use as well, with just three buttons on the top of the device: one to switch the vacuum on and off, one to activate Boost mode and the final one to switch off the brush bar and just use suction. Considering its eminently reasonable price, the Henry feels well-made and substantial, and I was particularly impressed by how easy it was to manoeuvre.

The one thing I did miss, particularly off the back of testing the Dyson V16 Piston Animal was the lack of an anti-hair wrap feature. After a few cleans, there were already some strands of my very long hair starting to wrap round the brush bar but, in fairness to the Henry, most of it made its way directly to the collection bin. But unless you live in a house full of short-haired or bald people, you will need to remove the floor head from time to time for cleaning. This is, however, simply done.

You only get one motorised head with the Henry, which is designed for use on both carpets and wood / laminate floors. If your hard floor is very delicate, you can switch off the brushes, allowing you to clean with just suction instead, although the effectiveness of the vacuum does decrease a little if you do that.

The light on the front of the head also makes it easy to see dust, although it’s not as bright as the one on the Vax HomePro Detect Pet Design.

I was a little concerned that the 10m cord would get in the way as I was cleaning but, in fact, the hooks on the Henry mean that you don’t have to unravel the full length of it unless needed, so it’s easy enough to move around. And, of course, that extra-long cord also means you can vacuum several rooms at a time without needing to unplug it and plug back-in.

Emptying the Henry is a bit of a treat. Because it uses bags, you’re not hit by a cloud of dust when emptying it; just push the lever down to release and it simply drops out into your bin. This also makes the Quick a great choice for allergy sufferers, and it keeps your filters cleaner for longer, too – just as well, as filters are a consumable here. They can’t be washed clean.

I also liked the effect of vacuuming with the scent pod in the bag. Initially, I thought it was going to be a bit of a gimmick but, to my surprise, our whole open-plan downstairs smelled pleasantly of vanilla after I’d finished cleaning. It wasn’t overpoweringly sickly, as a lot of artificial scents tend to be.

How well does it clean?

We conduct the same tests for all our vacuum cleaners. This involves spilling measured quantities of Cheerios, flour and pet hair onto a short-pile carpet sample and hard floor, passing the vacuum over the spill once at maximum power, then weighing the collection bin before and after to see how much the vacuum has collected.

We carry out all these tests before using the vacuum in real-world testing to ensure results are consistent with others we’ve reviewed. We also test suction power to provide a balanced look at overall performance.

The Henry excelled at picking up flour, removing all 50g on hard flooring and 48g on the carpet. Pet hair pickup scored a perfect 100% on carpet, with the Henry removing all 5g, but on the wood floor the vacuum struggled, mainly pushing the hair along the ground and only removing 1.5g.

Lastly, I tested the Henry with a spillage of 26g of Cheerios, lightly pressed into both my carpet sample and the hard floor. I should say here that I didn’t have great hopes for this test as the clearance at the front of the floor head didn’t look very big.

On carpet, the Henry cleared 15g of the Cheerios, which was fairly respectable considering the design of the head. But the results were more disappointing on hard floor, with the vacuum cleaner only collecting 4g, spitting out the rest over a much larger surface area. For larger particles, you’re better off switching to the combi tool.

In real-world use, the Henry performed admirably, picking up the bits of cat biscuit my foster cats always manage to fling around the kitchen with effortless ease, and the powerful suction meant it pulled cat and human hair out of carpets as well.

It was more than powerful enough on the regular “eco” mode, but the Boost mode was useful for a few areas with slightly more embedded debris. The motorised head is a good size as well and, if you attach it directly to the vacuum cleaner unit itself, makes short work on stairs. I found the crevice tool and 2-in-1 combi tool both extremely useful for cleaning into corners and the nooks of the sofa.

Should you buy the Henry Quick Corded vacuum cleaner?

The Henry Quick Corded is a great combination of the stick design so often seen in cordless models and unlimited running time thanks to its corded design. With a 10m cable, it’s easy to forget this isn’t a cordless model, and the neat cable hooks make it easy to avoid getting yourself tangled up.

In the real world, I found the Henry to be a great vacuum cleaner for using round the house and I particularly appreciated how balanced it felt when using the motorised head on the extension wand.

It doesn’t have an anti-hair wrap system, but didn’t do a bad job of coping with pet and human hair, and unless you plan to be vacuuming up Cheerio-sized chunks every day, you’ll find it does a good job with the majority of cleaning tasks.