The 3-in-1 Eufy E20 is the best Black Friday robot vacuum deal we’ve seen

Singly function robot vacuums are boring: this one can turn into a cordless stick, too - and it's going cheap for Black Friday

This robot vacuum offers the best value we’ve seen this Black Friday because you’re getting a robot and a cordless stick for one very low price

It’s now £250 : this is the lowest we’ve seen it, although it was £280 in September

: this is the lowest we’ve seen it, although it was £280 in September You might expect cleaning performance to be compromised, but we were very impressed with it in our tests

If you’re looking for a great deal on a robot vacuum this Black Friday, stop your search right now because the Eufy E20 – one of the best robot vacuums we’ve reviewed this year – is now at its lowest price ever.

It’s currently £250, which is only £30 or so cheaper than it was at the start of September but that’s no reason not to give it due consideration, especially given this vacuum only launched in February 2025 at £599.

And you’re getting a LOT of robot for your money, too. Not only can the Eufy E20 vacuum empty itself once it’s finished cleaning, it can also be converted into a cordless stick or a handheld vacuum so you can also use it to clean the parts of your home a robot can’t usually reach – the stairs, the tops of cupboards, or even the boot of your car.

This is arguably a more useful secondary function than mopping, which the more exotic robot vacuums are increasingly arriving with – especially when you think that you probably need both types of vacuum to tackle the whole home.

Eufy E20: How does it work?

It works very simply: the handheld vacuum unit docks into the top of the robot, powering it as it does its rounds, then when you need it for a smaller cleaning job, you pull it off, and then connect it to a floor head or one of the many specialist attachments provided in the box.

It isn’t, if we’re honest, the most capable robot vacuum you can buy. Nor is the very best cordless stick. But it performs better than you might expect it to, and the specifications are fully up to snuff. For instance, you get LiDAR navigation for quick and reliable initial mapping, and the suction is an impressive 8,000pa in robot mode and up to 30,000pa in cordless stick mode.

In our cleaning tests, it performed well, both as a robot and a cordless stick, and our reviewer called it “a bit of a bargain”. The only thing you’re missing out on is anti-tangle – but having to cut away a bit of hair from the brush roller from time to time is hardly a massive chore.

In short, the Eufy E20 3-in-1 is a bit of a unicorn: it’s cheaper than most regular robots, cleans as well as most and you get cordless stick vacuum capabilities as a bonus.

