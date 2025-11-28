Best Black Friday Dyson deals: Four we love, and one to avoid

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Dyson Black Friday deals might just be my white whale. Every year, our team of experts goes hunting for discounts on Dyson’s excellent – and unaffordable – vacuum cleaners; and every year, we find next to nothing. This year, I’m determined to buck the trend.

This page contains the fruits of my labour: the absolute best Black Friday Dyson deals across the entire range, from the long-standing V8 to the powerful new V15. I’ve been covering Black Friday for eight years now, and this is certainly the richest harvest of Dyson deals I’ve seen.

Why trust us? At Expert Reviews, we only ever recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and rated highly. These discounts have to hit our high bar for entry by being either a) cheaper than the six-month average price or b) cheaper than ever. If a deal doesn’t meet these criteria, or the product isn’t up to snuff, we’ll let you know – and we may actively warn you against it.

Read on for my guide to the best Black Friday Dyson deals.

Oh, and if you’re hungry for more deals, head on over to our full Black Friday deals roundup for a snapshot of the cream of the proverbial crop across home and tech.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals: At a glance

The best Black Friday Dyson deals

1. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute

Black Friday 2025 price: £349 | View deal at John Lewis

£349 | Black Friday 2024 price: £394

£394 RRP: £549

Why this deal?

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute packs in most of the key features of the V15, but in a smaller, cheaper package. While this smaller, lighter vacuum doesn’t have as much suction power or bin capacity as the V15, it still offers the well-liked duo of the dirt-detecting hard-floor cleaning head and the anti-tangle head for carpets. If you’re cleaning a smaller space like an apartment or bungalow, then going for this Dyson will suit you better in terms of storage space and save you some money to boot.

2. Dyson V8 Absolute

Black Friday 2025 price: £239 | View deal at John Lewis

£239 | Black Friday 2024 price: £286

£286 RRP: £549

Why this deal?

The Dyson V8 Absolute first launched in 2016 and is the oldest cordless model the brand still sells. That being said, it is still a solidly built model with enough suction power to handle day-to-day tasks. If you’re dead set on a Dyson but don’t want to pay a premium for the brand’s latest releases, then picking up the V8 Absolute is the best way to get in the door. Averaging a price of £384 since launch, a Black Friday price drop has brought this classic down to a pretty reasonable £286.

3. Dyson V15s Detect Submarine

Black Friday 2025 price: £599 | View deal at John Lewis

£599 | View deal at John Lewis RRP: £799

Why this deal?

This vacuum-mop hybrid picked up full marks in our full Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review, but it rarely drops below its hefty £800 price tag. So rarely, in fact, that we have no historic price drops to refer to – which makes this in principle the only discount we’ve ever seen. We praised the Submarine’s broad selection of heads (which matches what you’d find if you bought the V15 Detect Absolute and add a wet roller floor head ) and cleaning prowess both on soft and hard surfaces.

4. Dyson Vis Nav 360

Black Friday price: £599 | View deal at Amazon

£599 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average: £856

Why this deal?

This one’s a belter. The Vis Nav is a top-notch robot vacuum that picked up four stars in our full Dyson Vis Nav 360 review – we loved its power, navigational abilities and unique roller, but moaned about the ridiculous price tag. Slashing the six-month average price by a whopping £257 is one easy way to assuage our concerns.

One to avoid: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Black Friday 2025 price: £499 | View “deal” at Currys

£499 | View “deal” at Currys Black Friday 2024 price: £479!

£479! RRP: £650

Why not this deal?

Alas, our favourite Dyson is not on offer at a good price this Black Friday. This vacuum earned four stars and our Recommended award in our full Dyson V15 Detect Absolute review: we liked its top-notch suction power, swappable floor heads suited to hard floors and carpets, respectively, and its solid battery life relative to its power.

The vacuum averaged a price of £599 on Amazon in the last six months, and fell to just £479 at John Lewis for Black Friday 2024. This year, it’s £20 more expensive, and that much harder to recommend as a result.