Best solar water feature 2022: Create an at-home oasis from just £68

Water features lend an extra level of personality to your garden, and there are plenty of benefits to solar powered ones. Aside from being eco friendly and virtually free to operate, solar water features are easy to install, safer than electricity and don’t require wires snaking across your lawn. They’re also fantastic for local wildlife, doubling up as a bird bath or drinking vessel thanks to the constantly flowing water.

Design wise, there are many options. Choose from elegant fountains and cascades, realistic rock arrangements, imaginative sculptures and whimsical rustic designs that add a little touch of magic to your outdoor space.

But how do you choose the best solar powered water feature for your garden? Are you looking for a statement piece or something unobtrusive that blends into the background? What kind of space do you have – and is there enough sun to power the solar panels? To help you choose, we’ve reviewed some of our favourite water features, along with a short guide to the more logistical aspects of solar water features.

Best solar water feature: At a glance

Best solar powered water fountain: Smart Garden Chatsworth Fountain | Buy now

Smart Garden Chatsworth Fountain Best cascade water feature: Argos Terracotta Pots | Buy now

Argos Terracotta Pots Best water feature for a rock garden: Blumfeldt Ocean Planet | Buy now

Blumfeldt Ocean Planet Best low key water feature: Smart Solar Frog Ceramic | Buy now



How to choose the best solar water feature for you

How do solar water features work?

It’s a pretty simple set up: a solar panel connected to a water pump generates energy when exposed to sunlight. This will power the submerged pump, activating a jet or stream of water.

The main thing to worry about is how much sun your garden receives, as the solar panels do need adequate exposure to keep working. Some water features will have a backup battery that charges during sunny spells and should kick in on cloudy days or at night. Low budget water features may not have a battery, so be aware that in overcast conditions you’ll have a lovely bird bath instead. Bear in mind too that if batteries are relied on too heavily they can dry up.

READ NEXT: The best garden furniture

Where should I place it?

Consider whether you want the water feature to be a focal point of your outdoor space or not. You can direct attention to it with walkways and potted plants, and placing it away from overhanging branches will prevent leaves and debris from dropping into the water. You’ll need a spot that receives bright sun, either for the attached solar panel or the feature itself, and you’ll have to place it on a flat, level surface – which can be grass, decking, or even a flowerbed. Just make sure it’s not going to topple over at the slightest breath of wind, or be overly exposed to the elements.

How do I maintain my solar water feature?

Solar panels tend to have a typical lifespan of 25 years, but the water pump mechanism is more likely to need replacing after two to four years. If you keep up a regular cleaning schedule it’ll prolong the pump’s life: just be sure to rid the pump and surrounding area of sediment build up, algae, plant life and debris. Checking the water level is important, too, as is changing it out for fresh water regularly.

READ NEXT: The best solar garden lights

What’s my budget?

You won’t usually need to pay someone to install a solar water feature, so the cost focuses mainly on size and material used. Solid stone will be pretty expensive; ceramic options like glazed terracotta or clay are more reasonable, but can also be delicate and fragile. A popular material is polyresin, which is lightweight but has the appearance of something more solid and weighty. For a simple water pump you’ll pay around £10 to 15; most mid-range water features are between £60 and £100 and the higher end can be anything from £200 to £1000.

What else should I consider?

Sound: The speed of water flow can vary the sound quite significantly – anything from a gentle trickling to a loud splash – and both the tone and volume can change, too. Usually, you want a relaxing sound that blends seamlessly into your garden’s aesthetic rather than the dulcet tones of a dripping tap.

Weatherproofing: Even though most solar water features will be used exclusively outdoors, some materials are at risk of weather damage in the winter. Check for instructions on how to best care for your water feature, which may mean bringing it inside during the colder months.

Cable length: You might have the perfect spot in mind for your water feature, but it’s not particularly sunny. If your water feature has a solar panel connected by cable, then good news! Just check said cable’s length and make sure there’s a sunny spot within requisite distance of your chosen location. If the solar panel is integrated into your feature then it’ll need to be somewhere sunny permanently.

READ NEXT: Our favourite patio heaters

The best solar water feature to buy

1. Smart Garden Direct Chatsworth Water Feature: Best solar water fountain

Price: £170 | Buy now from RHS



The Chatsworth water feature is a timeless classic, acting as a bird bath, fountain and eye-catching centrepiece in your garden’s design. It’s made from polyresin with an aged stone finish and reinforced with concrete, so feels nicely weighted and not at all cheap.

Split into two levels, water cascades gently from the shallow upper bowl into the lower, then it’s recirculated through a low-voltage pump via the integrated solar panel – which provides more of a trickle than a splash, sound wise. One potential issue is the placement of the solar panel: located in the upper bowl, it can stop working if covered with algae or general leafy debris, so keep an eye out. That said, the absence of a cable to place the solar panel elsewhere makes this water feature a neat, compact and trouble-free option (as long as you have a good sunny spot for it).

The Chatsworth fountain can be split into three parts for moving and cleaning, and you’ll need to top up the water occasionally if it’s evaporated or been drunk by thirsty birds. Be warned that in the depths of winter, it’s worth bringing the fountain inside, as frost damage is possible and will crack the material.

Key specs – Dimensions (HxWxD): 70.6 x 53.3 x 53.3cm; Battery: No; Material: Polyresin; Weight: 14.5kg; Length of cable: no cable needed

Buy now from RHS

2. Argos Home Solar Powered Water Feature - Terracotta Pots: Best cascade water feature

Price: £100 | Buy now from Argos



For a bright and cheerful solar water feature that won’t take up much space in your garden, these terracotta pots from Argos are a great choice. The tilted jug at the top pours a steady stream of water into three successive pots below, each of which has a small spout at the side to guide water into the largest dish at the base. There’s an unobtrusive clear pipe that runs up from the pump in the base to the top jug, and a separate solar panel with a five metre cable that can be placed anywhere that receives good sunshine. There’s also a back-up battery unit for gloomy days.

The pots are made from hard-wearing clay and coated with durable resin that’s wonderfully weather resistant, and we love the personalisation aspect of this water feature: you can add gravel, stones and shells to the various bowls, which also helps to weigh them down. Some customers say the pots don’t sit particularly deep in their metal frames, so it’s worth keeping the water feature at a distance from speedy children or running dogs – and moving it inside completely when high winds prevail.

We think this water feature looks best when sitting among other pots and potted plants on a patio or decking, but would look equally good on the lawn or in a rockery between flowers.

Key specs – Dimensions (HxWxD): 53 x 38 x 38cm; Battery: Yes; Material: Terracotta and metal; Weight: 5kg; Length of cable: 5m

Buy now from Argos

3. Blumfeldt Ocean Planet Solar Fountain: Best water feature for a rock garden

Price: £150 | Buy now from Amazon



The Ocean Planet fountain is certainly something of a statement piece for your garden. A shiny, sleek and smooth black oval-shaped stone nestles atop a second orb in a lighter grey colour, and together they look like a modernist art sculpture. The water softly bubbles through the top of the black stone and flows downward, creating a rippling effect on both surfaces with a gentle relaxing sound.

Power wise, the long connecting cable allows the attached solar panel to be placed in a sunny spot while the actual water feature can sit practically anywhere. There’s also an integrated 3.7V/2Ah backup battery that charges through the solar, and built-in mood lighting with four white LED bulbs that create a gentle glow.

The water feature is made from lightweight yet robust polyresin which is both weather and UV-resistant, so the fountain can stay outdoors in bad weather and won’t rust or tarnish. We think this is a great option for a camouflaged water feature that looks best among similar shapes and darker or similar colours, so a rock garden is the perfect spot.

Key specs – Dimensions (HxWxD): 31 x 49 x 49cm; Battery: yes; Material: Polyresin; Weight: 6.3kg; Length of cable: 5m

Buy now from Amazon

4. Smart Solar Frog Glazed Ceramic Water Feature: Best low key water feature

Price: £68 | Buy now from Amazon



This frog-themed bird bath sits at ground level, making it a gorgeous low-key addition to your borders, flower beds or tucked beneath a bush. Made of glazed, dark green ceramic, the bowl’s scalloped edge is decorated in a leaf pattern and features a charming little ceramic frog that spouts a steady stream of water from its mouth, into the bowl below.

Thanks to its small size this water feature is easy to move around, as long as the solar panel – connected via a three metre cable – remains in full sun. The panel doesn’t hold any excess charge and there’s no backup battery, so once any shade hits the panel the fountain will stop operating.

Some customers have had trouble fitting the frog to the bowl: the frog slots in sideways at first, then should be gently twisted until it faces forward. Be sure to refill the water regularly, too, as the bowl is pretty shallow.

Key specs – Dimensions (HxWxD): 17cm x 36 x 33cm; Battery: No; Material: Glazed ceramic; Weight: 6kg; Length of cable: 3m

Buy now from Amazon