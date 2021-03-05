Best nose hair trimmers 2022: Treat yourself to the neatest nostrils possible with the finest trimmers under £30

Nose hair trimmers were once the secret preserve of middle-aged men desperate to stem the sudden spouting of excessive nasal accessories that inevitably come with age. However, as the concept of male grooming has evolved from simply splashing the face with water and spraying on some deodorant to a complex daily ritual, allowing an unkempt thicket to protrude from your nose has become an absolute no-no.

Naturally, there are plenty of options available today when it comes to keeping your conk happily hair-free – and none of them involve the pain of plucking or sticking tiny scissors up your nose. Indeed, the best nose hair trimmers come in all shapes and sizes, from cheap and cheerful, plastic pocket-sized options to cutting-edge, light emitting stainless steel kits.

So, if you’re at the stage now where your nostrils need extra help in remaining hairless, but you’re not sure which trimmer is tailored to you, read on and we’ll see you right.

Best Nose Hair Trimmers: At a glance

How to choose the best nose hair trimmer for you

What kind of trimmer should I buy?

This is the million-dollar question and there are, as ever, varying factors to take into account, from how frequently you’ll need to tackle your nose hair and, obviously, how much you want to spend.

In the case of the former, if your need is some light weeding once a week, then you can get away with a much cheaper, less robust, disposable battery-based trimmer to tend to your growth.

However, if you’re more Bigfoot-esque in the ferocity with which your hair grows in, you may want to spend that bit extra on a more durable, well-made trimmer that can be recharged via USB to save on battery costs in the long term.

When it comes to the latter question, nose hair trimmers generally can cost you anywhere from a fiver up to around £100 for the top-end options.

Should I buy a disposable battery or rechargeable nose hair trimmer?

The beauty of a rechargeable trimmer is that you won’t have to contend with the cost of replacing batteries. On the other hand, the beauty of a model with disposable batteries is that, should it run out of juice while you’re out and about, you can simply buy a replacement battery.

What other features should I look for?

Portability and discretion are key in a trimmer. Ideally, you’ll want to look for something that can slip in your pocket should you spend a lot of time on the go. Equally, you’ll need an option that’s robust so that it can withstand the knocks and drops of daily life.

For full flexibility we recommend that you also look for waterproof models. This then gives you the ability to shave your nose hair down in the shower, which is an excellent place to do it to avoid the post-trim clean up.

Finally, as most trimmer models are meant to go beyond the nose, with ear hair and eyebrows often on the grooming menu too, look for options that offer additional trimmer heads and combs.

The best nose hair trimmers to buy in 2022

1. Wahl Micro Finisher: The best portable nose hair trimmer

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



Small enough to slip in a pocket for on-the-go grooming and powered by a AAA Lithium ion battery, the Wahl Micro Finisher offers cutting convenience in a natty and durable brushed anodised aluminium body. With a rotary nasal trimmer for really hacking back the hair in your hooter, the Wahl also has an additional interchangeable trimmer head for tidying up facial hair, and even a detail head for making your ear, nose and eyebrows extra acceptable.

Cleaning the trimmer is a doddle: simply rinse the waterproof blades under a tap when done and dry with a wipe of a towel – voilà, it’s ready to reuse. And when the bundled battery finally does give up the ghost, it can simply be replaced with another Lithium or Alkaline option to keep your nose fur-free for years to come.

Key specs - Trimmer: Rotary; Number of heads: 3 – Rotary, Detail, Trimmer; Cleaning: Rinseable; Power: 1x Lithium ion AAA battery (included); Accessories: Eyebrow comb; Warranty: 5 years

2. Philips Series 3000 NT3650: The best nose hair trimmer for avoiding accidents

Price: £15 | Buy now from Argos



The NT3650 personal groomer is a great choice if safety and comfort are among your top priorities. Designed to avoid making your eyes water, the Philips offers both PrecisionTrim technology and a special Protective Guard system. In plain English, that means its stainless steel blades should do a good job of efficiently cutting your nose hairs while keeping you mercifully free from painful hair pulling and chance cuts.

Ergonomic in the hand and completely shower-proof for those really in a rush, the Philips NT3650 also comes with two handy comb attachments that simply slot on to help tame unruly eyebrows, and a travel pouch to keep your clippers clean when out and about.

Key specs - Trimmer: Vertical; Number of heads: 1; Cleaning: Fully washable/shower-proof; Power: 1x AA battery (included); Accessories: 2x eyebrow combs, travel pouch; Warranty: 2 years

3. Schon Premium Stainless Steel 3-in-1: The best-value nose hair trimmer

Price: £17 | Buy it now from Amazon



Designed to deliver a smooth trim time and again, the Schon Premium Stainless Steel 3-in-1 is a rechargeable trimmer that plugs directly into a UK two-pin shaver socket so that you never need to use disposable batteries.

Boasting a powerful motor and a solid stainless steel blade, it’ll comfortably handle even the most unruly of nose hairs without fear of plucking or pulling. What’s more, as it’s fully IPX7 waterproof certified, the Schon is as equally at home in the wet as it is the dry. Offering yet further versatility, it’s also able to slim down sideburns and other assorted facial hair thanks to the inclusion of an interchangeable flat trimming head.

Washable under the tap and bundled complete with a brush, the Schon is easy to keep clean, and with an all-metal build, it’s robust too.

Key specs - Trimmer: Rotary and flat; Number of heads: 2; Cleaning: Fully washable/shower-proof; Power: AC; Accessories: Shaver charging lead; Warranty: Lifetime

4. Remington NE3850: The best nose hair trimmer for ultimate hygiene

Price: £11 | Buy now from Argos



The Remington NE3850 is not only as cheap as chips, it is also one of the most hygienic trimmers anywhere near this price point. With Comfort Trim technology to prevent nicks and other unwelcome injuries, the NE3850 – unlike any other trimmer we know of – also features silver-coated sterile antimicrobial blades on its vertical trimmer head that Remington claims will keep all bacteria at bay.

Dual blades make reaching difficult spots a breeze, while the combination of a rotary trimmer, adjustable eyebrow comb and angled micro tip make grooming yourself a cinch. Fully waterproof for use in or out of the shower, the Remington NE3850 even features a clever Active BladeClean System which, at the touch of a button, opens the blades up to allow any hair to be washed away under the tap.

Key specs - Trimmer: Rotary and vertical; Number of heads: 2; Cleaning: Fully washable/shower-proof; Power: 1x AA battery (included); Accessories: 2x eyebrow combs; Warranty: 2 years

5. Toilettree Nose Hair Trimmer with LED: The best nose hair trimmer for the perfectionist

Price: £30 | Buy it now from OnBuy



Breaking out the big guns in the battle against unseemly nasal hair, the Toilettree nose trimmer has a heavy duty stainless steel body so robust the manufacturer actually offers a no-quibble lifetime guarantee. Backing up the rugged body comes equally hard-wearing stainless steel blades, while full water-resistance makes for convenient shower clipping and easy cleaning.

Powered by a single AA battery, the Toilettree also boasts a built-in LED light to help hunt down even the most elusive of hidden hairs, while its powerful motor and rapidly rotating blades promise swift and smooth trimming without any worries of overheating or the dreaded plucking and pulling.

Key specs - Trimmer: Rotary; Number of heads: 1; Cleaning: Fully washable/shower-proof; Power: 1x AA battery (not included); Accessories: None; Warranty: Lifetime

6. Panasonic ER-GN30: The best nose hair trimmer for avoiding over trimming

Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon



Nostril hairs exist for a reason – to act as a vital filter to stop the likes of dust, pollen, and all manner of assorted allergens from entering your lungs. So, while it may seem like a good idea to strim all the hair out of your nose, this is not the case.

That’s where the ER-GN30 from Panasonic comes in. Featuring a rotary head with dual hypoallergenic stainless steel blades, this cunning clipper not only attacks hair from the side and the top combined, but also leaves behind just the right amount to allow for natural filtering.

Add the fact that it’s completely waterproof for wet and dry use, and has a clever Vortex Cleaning System that cleanses the blades without the need to remove the head, and you’ve got a trimmer that looks after your hair and your health.

Key specs - Trimmer: Rotary; Number of heads: 1; Cleaning: Fully washable/shower-proof; Power: 1x AA battery (included); Accessories: 1x cleaning brush, 1x protective cap; Warranty: 2 years