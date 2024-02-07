Remington Limitless X5/X7/X9 review: What you pay is what you get

Remington’s Limitless range comprises three electric rotary shavers, each one a little more expensive than the last – we featured the Limitless X5 in our best electric shaver roundup, as one of the best mid-priced options you can buy – but it’s worth taking a look at how these three shavers compare against each other.

In many regards, they are almost identical and they all perform the same function with a comparable degree of success. However, that said, spending a little bit extra for one of the more premium models will get you an overall smoother shave, and some extra features too.

Read on to find out which – if any – of the three Remington Limitless shavers you should buy.