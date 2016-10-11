The best hair dryers are an important but often overlooked part of a good hair care routine. The tools you use to dry your hair can make the difference between having smooth shiny tresses and being stuck with dry, lifeless hair and untameable flyaways.

Our tests show that modern hair dryers can cut the time it takes to dry even the thickest head of hair down to under five minutes, making time-consuming post-hair-wash routines a thing of the past.

So, if you’re hoping to buy one of the best hair dryers or replace a tired, old one, we’ve got you covered. The recommendations on this page are a product of thorough hands-on testing, which allows us to precisely distinguish between different hair dryers. No matter your budget or hair type, there’s a hair dryer on this roundup for you.

