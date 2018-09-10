The best shampoos for hair loss in 2022

A certain degree of hair loss is a normal part of the hair’s natural growth cycle. After the hair has been on the head for around seven years, it’s quite normal for it to drop out of the follicle (a process called “shedding”), and most adults will shed somewhere between 50 and 100 hairs a day. However, when hair loss increases above this rate, it can be worrying and stressful.

Fortunately, there are lots of shampoos formulated to help combat hair loss. These shampoos slow down the shedding process by improving the condition of your hair and scalp, which in turn promotes healthier hair growth. In addition, hydrating and volumising ingredients can make your existing hair look thicker, which helps to mask any thinner patches on the scalp.

Hair loss affects both men and women, for different reasons, so it's crucial that you pick a shampoo that targets the cause of your hair loss. With a product that improves scalp health, the earlier you start to use the shampoo the better the results will be. It is, however, important to remember that no hair product can reverse existing hair loss, and any product that claims to do so is best avoided.

We’ve tested the best shampoos to tackle different kinds of hair loss. Below, you’ll find our handy guide to how to choose the best product for your particular hair concern. If you'd like to boost hair volume and thickness, see here for our article on best hair thickening products.

Best shampoo for hair loss: At a glance

How to choose the best hair loss shampoo for you

What causes hair loss?

The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary hair loss – in other words, a pattern of hair loss inherited from one or both parents that usually sets in during mid-to-late adulthood. Women, as well as men, can be genetically predisposed to hair loss. Male pattern balding typically leads to hair loss from the front and top of the scalp, whereas in women, the hair follicles slowly shrink and produce finer and shorter hairs over time.

Hormonal changes can be a major cause of temporary hair loss in women. Post-pregnancy hair loss, where the additional hair that has grown throughout pregnancy suddenly falls, affects around half of new mothers, often shortly after the end of breastfeeding. The onset of menopause can also cause hair thinning. Other causes of temporary hair loss include stress or shock, tying the hair excessively tightly (traction alopecia), medical treatments including chemotherapy, skin conditions such as psoriasis, and parasites like ringworm.

Crash dieting and nutritional deficiency can also contribute to excess hair shedding, and some trichologists claim that washing your hair more than two or three times a week can trigger hair loss. Damage to the hair from bleach/lightener and chemical relaxers can cause an effect similar to shedding when the damaged hair breaks off at the ends.

What can I do if my hair is falling out?

The good news is that hair growth happens in cycles, so, if you’ve recently noticed your hair is shedding more than usual, you can take action to nourish and condition the scalp and encourage healthy hair growth. Changes to diet and nutrition can boost hair growth, as can massaging the scalp to promote circulation, and avoiding tight hair ties and excessive heat styling to reduce breakage at the ends.

With temporary hair loss (hair loss that is not genetic), once the cause is addressed the hair will usually start to grow back. If you notice excessive hair loosening or shedding, book an appointment with your GP so they can get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

How can a shampoo help?

While no shampoo can replace hair that’s already fallen out, the shampoos we’ve tested work hard to improve the condition of your hair and scalp and encourage healthier hair growth from the point you start using them. Shampoos with volumising ingredients can also make your hair look thicker and fuller, helping to disguise any thinning patches while your hair recovers. Each shampoo works in different ways, so read on for our pick of the best shampoos that will give your hair and scalp a good dose of TLC.

The best shampoo for hair loss 2022

1. Lee Stafford Hair Growth Activation Shampoo: Best for strengthening weak hair

Price: £9



This shampoo from British hairdresser Lee Stafford stimulates the roots to promote growth, and strengthens the hair from within to keep your existing hair at its maximum healthy length and thickness. The shampoo contains nourishing peptides and wheat protein to improve hair strength and prevent breakage, and essential oils to stimulate the follicles. This is a good shampoo for weak hair that never seems to grow past a certain length, as it will encourage new hair growth from the roots while reducing the damage that can lead to ends breaking off.

The shampoo has a fairly strong scent of lemon and green tea; don’t be tempted to wash it off quickly, as the active ingredients need a few minutes to work on the hair and scalp. To boost the strengthening and stimulating effects, follow with the conditioner and intensive treatment in the same range.

Key specs – Quantity: 250ml

Price: £9

2. ArtNaturals Argan Oil Shampoo for Hair Regrowth: Best for hair loss due to hormonal changes

Price: £35



The hormone DHT (an androgen derived from testosterone) is a very common reason for hair loss, as it blocks blood supply reaching the follicles, causing strands of hair to come out. During menopause, levels of oestrogen (a female hormone that promotes hair growth and fullness) declines, and, in some women, levels of DHT increase, leading to hair thinning and increased shedding.

ArtNaturals’ solution is this lovely, creamy shampoo that includes DHT blockers in a bottle that also features strengthening antioxidants and proteins. The other ingredients (argan oil, aloe vera, white willow bark, and echinacea) also promote hair growth, and the formula is all-natural and vegan-friendly. The shampoo smells great, with a luxurious, creamy lather, and it really does add volume to thinning hair. Although it is on the pricey side, a little goes a long way, so you may be surprised at how long a bottle lasts.

Key specs – Quantity: 473ml

3. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: Best for repairing chemical damage

Price: £26



If your hair is damaged by chemical treatments such as bleaching or colouring, or by frequent hair styling, this restorative shampoo from hair repair specialist Olaplex is the first step in strengthening and repairing the bonds in hair to reduce dryness and breakage. Olaplex’s patent bond repair technology strengthens hair from inside to restore the integrity of your strands. Suitable for all types of hair, this formula is vegan, cruelty-free and colour-safe. For very damaged hair, combine this shampoo with the conditioner and weekly Hair Perfector treatment in the same range.

Key specs – Quantity: 250ml

Price: £26

4. Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo: Best for unblocking hair follicles

Price: £21



This deeply cleansing shampoo promotes scalp health and hair growth by removing build up of dirt, sebum and scalp flakes, which can block hair follicles and slow the growth of hair. The shampoo is also excellent for fine and thinning hair, as it gives more body and volume after just one wash, leaving hair shiny and thick.

Cleansing the scalp of sebum, fatty acids and environmental residue allows hair to grow freely from the root, and also lets nutrients reach your scalp and hair follicles more easily. Nioxin’s cleansing shampoo lathers well in the shower and leaves the scalp feeling fresh and clean. The conditioner and scalp treatment in the same range make a great combo for fine or thinning hair.

Key specs – Quantity: 300ml

5. Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Strength Shampoo: Best for strengthening the roots

Price: £16



This vitamin-rich formula from Scandinavian Biolabs contains natural extracts of aloe, turmeric, eucalyptus and amaranthus, together with growth-boosting vitamin B3, to stimulate and strengthen the roots of the hair. The formula is free from sulphates and parabens, which can dry the hair, and is 100% vegan.

The shampoo has a clean, eucalyptus fragrance and creates a pleasant tingling sensation on the scalp when lathered. The version linked to here is designed to address hair loss for women by cleansing the scalp, stimulating the follicles and strengthening the hair to reduce breakage. A separate version for men also retails at £16.

Key specs – Quantity: 250ml

6. Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1: Best for boosting hair growth

Price: £6.50



Alpecin's hair-maximising shampoo boasts a strong blend of caffeine to give thinning locks the wake-up call they need. Packed full of growth-boosting active ingredients that stimulate the roots, strengthen weakened strands and encourage healthy new hairs to grow, Caffeine Shampoo C1 is a solid go-to if your goal is thicker, stronger and healthier hair.

For best results, first wash the hair with a clarifying shampoo to remove build up from dirt, grime, and oil on the scalp. Then, lather Alpecin's shampoo evenly throughout the hair and leave a few moments to sink in before rinsing. Optionally follow with the Liquid Hair Energiser from the same brand.

Key specs – Quantity: 250ml

Price: £6.50

7. L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Fine Hair Thickening Shampoo: Best for adding volume to thinning hair

Price: £5



While L’Oreal’s Fibrology shampoo is not specifically a hair loss shampoo, the instant thickening results certainly go a long way to hiding its impact, especially when used with the conditioner in the same range. The moisturising shampoo leaves hair feeling soft and strong rather than brittle.

At £5 a bottle this is also a great value shampoo which, in blind tests by the manufacturer, performed as well as far more expensive rival shampoos. This pocket-friendly product offers a lovely lather, smells wonderful, and adds plenty of body to the hair.

Key specs – Quantity: 400ml

Price: £5

8. Kerastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant: Best salon-style shampoo for hair loss

Price: £23



Formulated with ginger root and edelweiss, Kerastase’s cleansing, hydrating and strengthening shampoo smells gorgeous and gives instant silky volume to the hair. By strengthening and smoothing existing lengths, the shampoo reduces breakage, helping reduce shedding due to damage and helping hair achieve longer lengths. It’s also very cleansing on the scalp, promoting growth by unblocking follicles so the hair can grow feely. Finally, moisturising ingredients add volume and softness to hair, helping it appear fuller and thicker as it grows. It’s suitable for all hair types and gentle on sensitive scalps.

Key specs – Quantity: 250ml

Price: £23

9. Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo: Best botanical shampoo for hair loss

Price: £27



Aveda’s revitalising Invati shampoo was originally launched in 2012, and it’s been a best-seller ever since. With years of research behind it and only natural products inside, there’s now a newer, far superior version. The wintergreen-derived salicylic acid exfoliates, unblocks pores, and helps stop hair breakage, while naturally derived amino acids mimic the hair’s building blocks for stronger and thicker hair.

Invati also contains tangerine peel and Japanese knotweed, plus a blend of Ayurvedic herbs to invigorate the scalp and lift hair at the roots. It’s also enriched with milk thistle extract to untighten and nourish the scalp. The shampoo leaves the hair feeling soft, clean and noticeably less flat. For best results follow with the Invati Thickening Conditioner and air-dry the hair to avoid damage from friction or heat.

Key specs – Quantity: 200ml

Price: £27