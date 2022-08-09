The best conditioners for dry hair to buy in 2022

Dry hair can be caused by a number of contributing factors—genetics, sun damage, poor diet, or using straighteners and harsh hair products far too often. Whatever the reason your locks might be looking less than shiny, buying one of the best conditioners for dry hair is a great first step in restoring your moisture-starved locks. After all, it’s amazing what a difference a good hair day can make.

A good nourishing conditioner can help fix those dry strands and help add moisture to the hair follicles. If your hair is dry, then you need a conditioner that is made specifically for damaged, brittle hair, as these specialized products contain the right mix of ingredients to improve the texture of your hair.

We have rounded up some of the best conditioners for dry and damaged hair that will leave you with soft, luscious and shiny locks that are bound to cause some serious hair envy. So before you call it a day and go for a drastic haircut, have a look at these top hair conditioners for dry hair first.

How to choose the best conditioner for dry hair

What type of hair do you have?

When looking for a good conditioner for dry hair, you should first consider what type of hair it’s intended for. Some conditioners are formulated specifically for curly hair, whereas others may be suitable for all types. Leave-in conditioners, for example, are usually designed more for curls rather than for straight hair.

How damaged/dry is your hair?

If your hair is extremely damaged and dry due to heavy colouring or long-term heat use, you might want to opt for a deep conditioner or mask pack. Alternatively, if your hair has a tendency to get dry occasionally after too much heat or sunlight, you'll need a standard nourishing conditioner to maintain a healthy sheen.

What makes a good conditioner for dry hair?

Great quality conditioners all have one thing in common—natural ingredients. It is very common to see many of the top nourishing conditioners contain ingredients such as natural oils, a harmless natural product that help bring moisture back to the hair. As well as natural ingredients, conditioners for dry hair may also have special scientific technology that can repair the hair strands and split ends.

Most good conditioners will also be sulphate- and paraben-free, which is super important, as harsh chemicals will not improve the quality of dry hair; rather, they will just add fuel to the fire and strip out the hair's natural oils.

The best conditioner for dry hair in 2022

1. Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner: The best overall conditioner for dry hair

If you have dry, damaged and neglected hair, this conditioner works wonders on every type of hair. Olaplex has a patented technology that has been proven to repair the internal hair structure helping to bring it back to life again and restoring lost moisture. Unlike other conditioners, this product doesn’t just mask the problem by working on the surface of the hair shaft, it actually relinks the broken bonds leaving hair nourished and much shinier.

This award-winning conditioner will certainly make a difference to overly processed hair, but can also be a great option for maintaining healthy locks too. Since the ingredients do not contain any harsh products such as sulphates and parabens, the product will not strip out the hair’s natural oils. Olaplex No.5 is also completely vegan and cruelty-free too, so it really does cater to everyone.

Key specs – Size: 250ml; Paraben-free: Yes; Cruelty-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes

2. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Conditioner: The best alternative conditioner for dry hair

The Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia conditioner contains three active ingredients that all work together to help nourish dry hair. Not only do these ingredients help the appearance of the hair, but they also work to strengthen each strand. These ingredients include coconut oil to smooth out hair, brazil nuts which are rich in selenium to strengthen hair, and cupuaçu butter which includes healthy fats to help nourish dry and damaged hair.

The product has a patented formula that has been clinically proven to mend split ends, reduce breakage, and strengthen hair. So as well as getting that all-important shine back, you also won't need to worry about your brushes being clogged up by broken hair anymore. It is recommended to leave the conditioner in your hair for 2-3 minutes to get the best results and it is suitable for all hair types.

Key specs – Size: 295ml; Paraben-free: Yes; Cruelty-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes

3. BB Curl 3-in-1 Conditioner: The best moisturising conditioner for curly hair

The quality of your curls can really go downhill if not looked after properly, and if your hair is damaged and dry, this will contribute to curly hair looking flat and lifeless. The BB Curl 3-in-1 conditioner is a versatile product that will certainly help bring a bounce back to those curls. Its ingredients, which include a rich blend of hydrating oils, help to boost shine and reduce frizz.

The product is carefully formulated to not only hydrate, but to help detangle hair too, and it is suitable for all curl types, from wavy to coily. The conditioner can also be used in three different ways; as a rinse-out, leave-in, or co-wash, making it a super versatile product.

Key specs – Size: 200ml; Paraben-free: Yes; Cruelty-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes

4. Herbal Essences Hair Conditioner Aloe & Bamboo: The best supermarket conditioner for damaged hair

If you are on the hunt for something a little more affordable, a good-quality supermarket conditioner should suffice. Herbal Essences’ Aloe & Bamboo conditioner, for example, would make a great pick for an alternative to a high-end expensive conditioner that will still leave your hair feeling super soft, luscious and, above all, hydrated. It is sulphate-free, PH balanced, and safe to use on coloured hair too.

As well as smelling amazing (as pretty much all of Herbal Essences shampoos and conditioners), almost all of the ingredients in this product are totally natural, which is what you really want if you’re looking to minimise damage to your hair caused by harsh products. Its main ingredient is aloe vera which is a natural product that smells amazing and helps to gently hydrate hair, bringing some shine back.

Key specs – Size: 275ml; Paraben-free: No; Cruelty-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes

5. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioner: The best leave-in conditioner for dry hair

Leave-in conditioners are another great solution for curly locks since they help to soften hair and make it more manageable, as well as adding shine and repairing split ends. The Cantu Shea Butter leave-in conditioner not only smells amazing, but it leaves hair feeling a lot softer and more manageable. It is advised for daily use and should be applied to damp hair without rinsing it out. This will help to keep the hair looking and feeling healthier in the long run.

Cantu’s leave-in conditioner is absolutely packed with natural oils, including avocado oil, coconut oil and argan oil, to name just a few. These all work in unison to provide a deeply intense conditioning treatment, making this the ideal product for those who have seriously damaged and dry hair.

Key specs – Size: 340g; Paraben-free: Yes; Cruelty-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes

