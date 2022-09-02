Best bleach for hair 2022: Lighten your locks with our pro picks from £10

Bleaching hair is a tricky process and, to achieve optimal results without damaging your hair, you should really get it done by a professional. If you have experience with lightening your hair, however, and want to find the best home bleaching products, we’ve found the top picks on the market for you.

There are many hair bleaching products available, including budget kits that you would typically find in a drug store. Though cheap and cheerful products can often be used when it comes to many other beauty hacks, bleaching your hair isn’t one of them. Bleaching is a harsh process that ultimately causes the protein bonds of the hair to weaken, leaving it frizzy and damaged. Only the best products that have been designed specifically not to damage the hair strands should be used.

To avoid damaging your precious locks, it’s always a good idea to consult with a professional regarding the correct methods for bleaching your hair at home – even if you’ve successfully bleached your hair before. Hair stylists know the importance of using the right bleaching techniques to get to the desired results and can advise you accordingly.

How to choose the best bleach for your hair

Bleaching powder is a powerful product that absolutely must be used with the correct guidance and application. Misuse of hair bleach can cause undesired results including singed hair, hair loss and, of course, a colour that you really didn’t want. Most bleaching fails start with the wrong type of bleach and developer combination.

We’ve said it before but it’s worth repeating: DIY methods of bleaching make most hair stylists cringe. Before setting off on your hair bleaching escapade, get a second opinion from a colour expert. There are a few considerations to bear in mind when choosing the right bleaching product —including your natural hair colour—and a stylist will be able to advise you on the best type of product to suit your hair.

What is your natural hair colour?

If your hair is dark brown to black, getting your hair to a light blonde won’t be an easy endeavour and it certainly won’t happen in one sitting. You will need a strong bleach powder and a high volume developer to help you get there.

Dark hair is also the most susceptible to orange or brassy tones being left behind during the lightening process. One hair stylist we spoke to said that opting for a blue bleach is the best for naturally dark hair, as the blue helps to neutralise yellow tones, delivering a brighter blonde shade.

For those with much lighter brown hair, or natural blondes wanting to go a little lighter, a reputable professional bleach with a lower volume developer is the right combination.

What types of bleaches for hair are available?

There are a few different types of bleach available, each with different properties and ingredients. When it comes to bleaching your hair, there is one golden rule—avoid drug store bleaches. These cheaper bleaching products, though tempting, can have potentially scary results.

Professional bleaches are made for use in salons and are made with superior ingredients. They tend to be a lot stronger in terms of their lifting power when compared to drug store bleaches. If used correctly, pro bleaches will provide even lightening throughout the hair and non-brassy tones, with minimal damage.

While you should always wear a mask and protective gloves when handling any bleaching products, opting for a dust-free powder bleach is recommended, as this provides less chance of inhaling toxic chemicals.

Many typical drug store brands – such as Wella, L’Oreal and Schwarzkopf – also have professional ranges, and those are the ones you should be aiming for if you want to bleach your hair. Below you’ll find some of the top picks for professional at-home hair lightening that are hair-stylist approved.

The best bleach for hair you can buy in 2022

1. Wella Blondor Multi Blonde Powder Lightener: The best overall hair bleach

Price: £60 | Buy now from Amazon

With its gentle hair-lightening formula that can be used for both on- and off-scalp application, the Wella Blondor Multi Blonde Powder is suitable for a variety of different lightening techniques, including touching up roots, balayage, highlights, or all-over hair lightening. The powder is easy to mix and has a creamy consistency, making it easy to apply to the hair.

The formula can achieve up to seven levels of lift and is suitable for use on both virgin or pre-coloured hair. The big tub will last a while too, so for those who know what they’re doing and can bleach their own hair without a trip to the salon, this tub will go a long way.

This award-winning bleach powder also contains anti-yellow molecules that help to tone down the yellow during the lightening process.

Key details – Size: 834ml; Format: Powder; Dust-free: Yes; Lift levels: 7; On-The-Scalp Application: Yes

2. Schwarzkopf BlondMe Premium Lift 9+ Powder Brightener: The best bleach for dark hair

Price: £21 | Buy now from Amazon

This high performance bleach can lift hair by up to nine levels whilst maintaining the hair structure, thanks to its ‘Bond Enforcing Technology’ that prevents breakage. The bleach can be used on natural or already bleached hair, and has an anti-yellow agent that claims to neutralise the warm undertones during the bleaching process.

The powder is dust-free, which is always a plus, but don’t forego the mask. Depending on the desired result, processing can take from 20 to 45 minutes, so you won't have to wait too long for your dream hair colour. The powder’s powerful formula is strong enough to lift even dark hair and can be used for a variety of different techniques, including on-scalp applications such as touching-up roots.

Key details – Weight: 450g; Format: Powder; Dust-free: Yes; Lift levels: 9; On-The-Scalp Application: Yes

3. L’Oreal Quick Blue Powder: The best bleach for brown hair

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon

When it comes to lightening brown hair, a blue bleach such as the L’Oreal Quick Blue Powder should produce a great result. Blue bleach helps neutralise the brassy tones that may appear during the bleaching process. Brassy shades will always be an issue when bleaching brown hair, so this product should avoid the unwanted orange look.

This product is suitable for both on and off-scalp applications and can provide up to seven levels of lift. It is a strong bleaching powder and fast acting, too. Once mixed, it has a rich and creamy consistency that won’t drip—this ultimately provides a more precise and controlled application.

The small packet is ideal for those with shorter hair; those with medium-length or long hair will need two or three packets.

Key details – Weight: 28g; Format: Powder; Dust-free: Yes; Lift levels: 7; On-The-Scalp Application: Yes

4. Schwarzkopf Igora Vario Plus Bleaching Treatment: The best for off-scalp application

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon

Schwarzkopf has another great bleaching product that is specifically designed for off-scalp applications. Whether you’re going for highlights, lowlights, or you’re ready to finally jump on the balayage/ombre trend, the Igora Vario bleaching treatment can get you there. This professional bleach has been designed by professional colourists and can achieve a lift of up to seven levels.

As with the Schwarzkopf BlondMe Premium Lift above, this also features the brand’s ‘Bond Enforcing Technology’ designed to keep hair smooth even after the bleaching process. It also has the same anti-yellow effect to provide maximum neutralisation of those unwanted yellow tones.

Key details – Weight: 450g; Format: Powder; Dust-free: Yes; Lift levels: 7; On-The-Scalp Application: No

5. L'Oreal Studio 8 Multi-Techniques Lightening Powder: The best bleach for multi-techniques

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon

Another great all-round bleach is the L'Oreal Studio 8 Lightening Powder. Its special design gives hair stylists the flexibility to perform a variety of applications, from open-air techniques to full-head application for anyone seeking the all-over blonde transformation. Achieving up to eight levels of lift, this blue powder is strong and fast-acting and leaves a clean blonde colour without harsh yellow tones.

Once mixed, the creamy texture adheres to the hair easily and, unlike most bleaches, it has a subtle odour that makes the bleaching process a little more pleasant. This bleach is suitable for all hair types too, even if your hair is already coloured.

Key details – Weight: 500g; Format: Powder; Dust-free: Yes; Lift levels: 8; On-The-Scalp Application: Yes