The best products for frizzy hair you can buy in 2022

For some, frizzy hair is inevitable; in only a matter of minutes, a smooth and bouncy blow-dry can turn into a halo of fluff. In order to find the best products for frizzy hair, it is vital to know what is causing your hair to pouffe. Frizz is a big indicator that your hair is lacking in moisture (the key to silky smooth locks).

Dehydrated hair is caused by a number of factors: overstyling your hair, using too much heat, harsh hair products and even washing your hair too often. Some frizzy hair causes are unavoidable, such as good old British weather, with its high levels of humidity and unexpected (albeit short lived) scorching heat. If your hair is prone to frizz, and you’ve had enough bad hair days to last a lifetime, a good anti-frizzing product is just what you need to keep that salon finish for longer.

If you don’t know where to start when it comes to choosing products for your bouffant hair, fret not; a sleek and glossy mane is within your reach. We’ve scoured the market and found eight must-have products for frizzy hair. Our buying guide below will also help you choose the right ones for you.

Best products for frizzy hair: At a glance

How to choose the best products for frizzy hair

Hair products for frizzy hair should address one critical deficiency: moisture. When hair frizzes, it is a sign that it’s been stripped of its natural oils, which need replacing pronto. When it comes to frizzy hair, prevention is key and having a hydrating hair routine will put you well on your way to keeping frizz at bay.

The existing condition of your hair is a huge factor when it comes to choosing the right product. If your dry hair is heat or colour damaged, it will benefit from intensive hydrating masks, leave-in creams and a conditioner that is rich in natural oils.

Your natural hair type is another factor to consider. If your hair falls into the curly or wavy category, you will be well aware that curly locks tend to be drier than other types of hair and naturally prone to frizz. Deep conditioning treatments and serums work wonders for curly hair, helping to coat all the strands, moisturising them and leaving hair nourished and healthy.

What types of products are available for frizzy hair?

Since it’s the very first step in any hair-care routine, it is worth investing in a good moisturising shampoo. You want to look for a shampoo that is formulated with gentle cleansing ingredients designed not to strip the hair of its natural oils.

A great conditioning treatment will work hand-in-hand with the shampoo by sealing in moisture from roots to ends. Look for conditioners rich in raw, natural ingredients as these can help transform dry and frizzy hair into smooth, glossy locks.

If you need to do some damage control, a deep conditioning treatment will replenish and restore your hair back to health. Leave-in treatments and conditioners are great for hair that is in need of intense treatment. These nourish damaged hair in desperate need of moisture.

For anyone who loves their heat stylers (such as hair dryers, tongs and straighteners) it is really important to look for styling serums or sprays with high heat protection. These will enable you to confidently style your hair without worrying about heat damage. When choosing a hair serum, keep in mind your hair type. If your hair is thicker, you will need a richer formulation of ingredients. These heavier products are not suitable for those with fine hair, as they will only end up weighing it down.

The best products for frizzy hair in 2022

1. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil: The best oil for frizzy hair

Olaplex has swept onto the scene with show-stopping, cult-worthy hair products and this bonding oil is one of them.

Most of us like to straighten or blow-dry our hair from time to time—those with naturally curly or wavy hair know that being able to put a brush through your straightened hair can feel like a luxury. However, using heat on unprotected hair is a frizz bomb waiting to happen and poor protection could make naturally frizzy hair even worse. The Olaplex No.7 bonding oil works as a solid shield for both UV and manufactured heat of up to 232 degrees, making it a great protective oil for frizzy hair.

In addition to providing a high level of protection, it leaves the hair looking extremely shiny and super soft. Unlike many serums on the market, the Olaplex No.7 styling oil is lightweight and so does not feel heavy on the hair. It might be pricey, but the formula is highly concentrated, so a little bit will go a long way. The product is free from parabens, phthalates, and sulphates, and is also vegan and cruelty free.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 30ml

2. Curl Smith Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream: The best leave-in conditioner for curly, frizzy hair

Beautiful curly hair is naturally prone to frizz due to the natural spiral shape of the strands, and it tends to feel especially dry at the ends. With the help of nourishing treatments and leave-in creams, such as this Curl Smith product, you can keep your curls in check and have shiny, bouncy hair.

This leave-in cream adds moisture back into each curl, leaving them looking defined and shiny. The exotic blend of natural ingredients make this product unique and, more importantly, very nourishing for your curly locks. Andiroba oil, olive oil and grated carrots are amongst the listed ingredients, and they all work together to add intense nourishment and shine to very thirsty and coarse hair.

It is really important to follow the instructions when using this product as applying too much can weigh the hair down, especially if your hair is fine. Simply add a small amount to wet hair, work it through each strand, then scrunch it to encourage perfect curl formations.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 59ml

3. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Deep Conditioning Protein Pack: The best deep conditioner for frizzy hair

Maintaining your locks doesn’t need to be an expensive endeavour. A thorough deep conditioning treatment with the Palmer’s Coconut Oil Protein Pack, which costs only £2, will give your hair the nutrients it is lacking.

If heat damage and dryness is the main contributing factor to your frizzy barnet, then this product will definitely restore moisture and essential proteins into the hair particles to make it look and feel healthier.

Its beautifully strong natural coconut fragrance makes you feel like you’re applying natural goodness to your hair. It uses ethically-sourced coconut oil blended with other raw ingredients, which not only add to its amazing smell but also help to repair and renourish hair. It is recommended to keep this product in the hair for 10-20 minutes for best results, but for an even more intense treatment, it can also be kept in overnight and rinsed out in the morning.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: no; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 60g

4. Aussie Shampoo Miracle Moist Shampoo: The best shampoo for frizzy hair

To fight the frizz, step one of your hair care routine should be a high-quality shampoo that will gently cleanse and moisturise your hair. The Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo is designed to do just that.

Move over argan oil – macadamia nut oil is the new wonder ingredient for hair. This product has a formula containing nourishing macadamia nut oil that promises to leave your hair gleaming and silky smooth.

Macadamia nut oil is packed with nourishing vitamins and fatty acids. These should give your hair the nourishment it is craving and return the hair cuticles and the rest of the strands to their normal structure. After only one wash the hair feels smoother and more manageable. With its cruelty-free ingredients and sweet scents, you can rely on this shampoo to revive your hair.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 300ml

5. Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment: The best humidity protectant for frizzy hair

Humidity can be a nightmare if frizzy hair is part of your genetics. Hours spent blow-drying your hair could all be in vain if it’s met with the slightest waft of humidity when you step out of the front door. Luckily, there are products that can help with this and the Color Wow Dream Coat spray is one of them.

This spray is specially designed to protect freshly blow-dried hair against moisture in the air. Although amongst the pricier products, it waterproofs the hair in even the worst humidity.

The spray should be applied to damp hair before styling, from root to tip. After blow-drying, the hair is beautifully tamed and the product leaves a glass-like shine. With the Color Wow spray, hair will stay waterproof for up to four shampoos, making it economical too. For a salon finish and results that will actually last through washes, this is a product that is well worth the investment.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 200ml

6. ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray: The best heat protectant for frizzy hair

The ghd Bodyguard is the perfect addition to an everyday hair-styling routine, especially if frizz is the bane of your life. Coating the hair in this non-sticky, lightweight spray leaves an invisible protective barrier, so you can style away without worrying about damaging your hair.

Protecting your hair is a must when it comes to combating frizz and ghd’s unique, heat-protection formula shields hair from high temperatures—a must for keeping natural moisture locked in.

For maximum results, spritz hair all over and comb through for even coverage. Before styling, it’s better to wait a few minutes for the product to sink in. It can be used on all hair types and can be applied to dry or damp hair.

The product allows you to use heat tools with confidence, from hairdryers to curling wands and straighteners. This spray leaves hair feeling silky, smooth and, most importantly, frizz free.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 120ml

7. Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother: The best leave-in cream for frizzy hair

This deeply nourishing leave-in cream from Olaplex is ideal for all hair types. The Olaplex Bond Smoother will do the hard work for you, repairing and eliminating frizz while your hair is being styled.

Once only available in salons, Olaplex products contain a special active ingredient that works on a molecular level, seeking out broken bonds in the hair and restoring them to their former healthy condition.

For a show-stopping look, simply apply the product to damp hair and thoroughly comb through to get an even coverage. You can then style away while the product continues to work. You only need a small amount to create an instant shine and refreshed look to hair that needs a little revamp in between washes.

Key details – Paraben-free: yes; Vegan: yes; Sulphate-free: yes; Weight: 100ml

