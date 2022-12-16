Best claw clip 2022: Claws for every hair type, look and budget

Mini UGGS, low-rise jeans and cargo pants are all having a somewhat unlikely resurgence thanks to Gen Z, but one ‘90s trend revival we can get behind is the claw clip. The best claw clips are the perfect ratio of functionality and style and give our hair a much-needed break from hair straighteners.

The claw clip takes approximately five seconds to perfect, and there are plenty of different colours and styles to match our aesthetic - even if said ‘aesthetic’ involves porridge-stained joggers and a greying pyjama top! The effortless hairstyle is also loved by many celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

Claw clips are gentler to your tresses than traditional hair ties. No awkward twisting or hair looping is required; just clip it back, and you're good to go. This practical accessory is also beginner-proof, and we promise you’ll be able to master the trendy updo in one fell swoop.

So, whether your hair is thick, thin or somewhere in between, here’s our pick of the best claw clips for every hair type, look and budget.

Best claw clips 2022: At a glance

How to choose the best claw clip for you

What types of hair clips are available?

Several types of claw clips are available to suit all styles and needs. There are purse-friendly multipacks if you’re prone to losing them or simply like to have several options so you can match your claw clip with your outfit. There are extra-sturdy, jumbo clips for those with thick and long hair, and then there are the super stylish clips that will give you a bang-on-trend hairstyle worthy of being in a ‘90s sitcom. When choosing a claw clip, it’s all about deciding what your main priorities are.

What are the benefits of wearing claw clips?

They are kinder to hair: Claw clips are less damaging than tying your hair back with a scrunchie or hair band.

They are versatile: There are many ways you can clip your hair back depending on your hair type and length, claw clip size and your mood. There is no right or wrong way to wear a claw clip.

They add fun: Life is too short not to experiment with different accessories. A claw clip is an easy way to add some pizzazz to your look, as it can be available in various colours, and some even have patterns and glitter for more of a party look.

They are beginner-proof: Since there is no right or wrong way to wear a claw clip and you can simply twist and clip, you can achieve the finished, carefree beach-babe look in seconds. Yep, it’s that easy.

Are claw clips bad for your hair?

Not at all. In fact, claw clips are less damaging to your hair than standard hair ties and scrunchies. Claw clips don’t pull on your hair as much and gently keep your hair in place without adding friction or being too tight. If you’re on a healthy hair journey or simply want to be kinder to your locks, you can really benefit from switching out your hair bands with a good claw clip.

The best claw clips you can buy in 2022

1. Fantesi 6 Pcs Hair Claw Clips: The best claw clip overall

Price: £5.39



This six-pack of coloured claw clips is our favourite of them all. They’ve amassed over a thousand five-star reviews online thanks to their durable material, attractive matte finish and the fact that they are a godsend for thick hair. With this convenient six-pack, you will always have a claw clip to hand and can even match them to your outfit.

The claw clips boast an extra strong metal spring for maximum staying power but are expertly balanced with soft claw teeth that won’t damage your hair. We can confirm they are non-slip and work wonders on various hair types. At just £5 and working out at less than a pound per clip, they work out to be an absolute bargain. The only problem you’ll have is choosing which one to wear first.

Key details – Units: Six; Colours: Blue, light green, black, pink, dark green, rust; Suitable for: All hair types

2. Kitsch Eco-Friendly Jumbo Open Shape Claw Clip: The best claw clip for thick hair

Price: £9.50



Here to transport you straight back to the ‘90s is the Kisch Jumbo Claw Clip which is just as trendy as it is practical. This fuss-free jumbo clip effortlessly grips your hair for impressive staying power, even if you are blessed in the hair volume department. We love the pretty and modern design, which promises to add a bit of fun to your look.

It’s perfect for anyone currently in their ‘clean girl’ era, though we wish there were more muted options for those times when you need to look a little smarter. Customers loved how the clips are lightweight yet effective at keeping hair stable and out of the way. It’s a fail-safe claw clip that thick-haired girls need in their hair accessory arsenal.

Key details – Units: One; Colour: Brown; Suitable for: Thick and long hair

Buy now from Cult Beauty

3. H&M Flock-covered hair claw: The best claw clip for everyday

Price: £6.99



If you’re hankering for an easy hairstyle for the office or have a strict monochrome policy when it comes to your wardrobe, let us introduce you to H&M’s brilliant black claw clip. It’s a study clip coated in a soft, flock material, making it look more expensive and kinder to hair.

It’s a real staple for your clip collection - and something you will undoubtedly reach for again and again. It’s super lightweight but expertly holds even long hair in place all day. There are cheaper claw clips on the market, but we love the velvety finish for a luxe-looking yet fuss-free hair accessory you can always wear.

Key details – Units: One; Colour: Black; Suitable for: All hair types

Buy now from H&M

4. Asos Design hair clip claw: The best tortoiseshell claw clip

Price: £8



A really great tortoiseshell claw clip is the stuff of ‘90s dreams, and this ASOS number fits the bill perfectly. It’s a pale twist on the iconic tortoise shell pattern, ensuring it feels chic and modern whilst still nodding to the days of yore. Customers were impressed with how well it held hair in place whilst remaining comfortable, even after wearing it all day long.

Some customers have pointed out that if your hair is super long or extra thick, you may be more suited to a slighter larger clip, but this was perfect for normal to fine hair types. It is also rated highly, thanks to its slightly iridescent finish and looking a lot more expensive than it actually is.

Key details – Units: One; Colour: Tortoiseshell; Suitable for: Normal to fine hair types

Buy now from ASOS

5. Lululemon Medium Claw Hair Clip: The best claw clip for half-hair updos

Price: £15



This small but sturdy clip from Lululemon is made for wearing your hair half up, no matter if you have straight, wavy or curly tresses. The athleisure brand is renowned for high-quality accessories that deliver whilst you’re on the move, and this claw clip is no different.

Available in two stylish colours—tidewater teal and roasted brown—it’s the perfect accessory for keeping your hair out of your face without packing the same bulk as some of the heavier claw clips do. We love the minimal and sleek design that’s very handbag-friendly, and although it’s on the pricey side, it’s a claw clip you can forever rely on.

Key details – Units: One; Colours: Tidewater teal, roasted brown; Suitable for: Half hair updos and fine hair

Buy now from Lululemon