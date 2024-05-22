BaByliss Wave Secret Air review: Create curls fast

You also get three options for curl direction: clockwise, anti-clockwise and alternating direction. Styling curls that all face the same direction (typically away from the face) creates a very polished, uniform finish suitable for a red-carpet look. By opting for the alternating direction setting, the Wave Secret Air automatically switches the direction of the wind mechanism each time you insert a new section of hair into the curl chamber, for a more natural-looking head of curls.

The Wave Secret Air gets its name from the blast of cool air that’s automatically delivered when you release the curled hair from the chamber, which sets the curl in place. All of these functions arrive in an attractive matte-black and rose gold finished device, with an integrated 2.5m swivel cord and a protective mat supplied in the box. The Wave Secret Air comes with a three-year guarantee.

BaByliss Wave Secret Air review: What’s it like to use?

The first thing you’ll notice about the BaByliss Wave Secret Air is its speed. Not only does the tool heat up quickly, reaching the selected temperature in under 30 seconds, it takes only around 20 seconds to wrap and heat each section of hair. Depending on the length and thickness of your hair – and your knack with the tool – hair can be fully styled in around 10-15 minutes.