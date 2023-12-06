Best blow-drying brush 2023: Salon-quality hair from £9

Nylon bristles are gentler, making them ideal for fine hair. If your hair is thicker, choose a bigger brush to make sure you have a good balance of hair to brush. Curly hair will naturally be coarse, so opt for a brush with thick bristles.

Do the materials of the brush matter?

Ceramic brushes are perfect for blow-drying because they feature heat-resistant bristles that can still efficiently conduct heat. These brushes help to facilitate swift and uniform hair drying while adding volume and a glossy finish.

If you’re short on time, consider a hot blow-drying brush instead. A 2-in-1 tool that will help you to dry and style your hair simultaneously, a hot brush might cost a little more but make styling easier. Although we’ve only included our favourite hot brush for blow-drying, you can read our dedicated piece on the best hot brushes for a more in-depth idea of how they work.

How we test blow-drying brushes

The best way to test blow-drying brushes is, obviously, to blow-dry with them – so we did just that. We tried out a variety of the best-rated blow-dry brushes on the market over several weeks to gather as much feedback as possible and get to grips with how each one works and what they’re best for.

Testing simply involved a fresh wash and minimal products each time. We also used the same hair dryer for continuity and to ensure fairness for each product.

