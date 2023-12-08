Best hair mousse 2023: Give your hair the boost it needs

Will mousse make my hair sticky?

You might not be well-acquainted with using hair mousse or may have reservations due to past experiences with older formulas that left your hair feeling stiff or sticky. Perhaps you used your grandma’s mousse in the 80s, which felt like it could tame a coarse kitchen scourer. Rest assured, modern formulations are much better than they used to be and can work wonders on our hair.

What should I look for in a hair mousse?

Hair mousse is suitable for all hair types, but what kind of mousse you purchase should be based on the properties of your hair and desired benefits. Those with fine, limp hair may be afraid to use mousse and think it might weigh the hair down, but it can do quite the opposite. A good volumising mousse can add plenty of dimension to your hair, so it’s well worth trying.

If your scalp is sensitive, you may want to search for hydrating, low or alcohol-free mousses. You’ll also want to ensure that when you use hair mousse, you don’t wait too long until your next hair wash to prevent product build-up.

How we test hair mousse

At Expert Reviews we know that hands-on testing gives us the best and most complete information about a product. We test hair mousse on clean hair, following the instructions on the bottle to apply it to dry, damp, or wet hair as required. Following mousse application, we blow-dry the hair to see how well the mousse helps to hold style.

