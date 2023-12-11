Best rosemary oil products 2023: Nourish your hair from just £8

As with any essential oil, rosemary oil is quite potent. So whilst it is usually safe to use on sensitive scalps, it’s worth testing a small amount on a patch of your head first.

Does rosemary oil really have so many benefits?

Rosemary oil is excellent for a whole range of hair benefits. Because it contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s often in products designed to reduce dandruff. Applying a rosemary oil-specific product, rather than a small amount of the essential oil in your shampoo or conditioner, can help to eliminate dandruff and keep your scalp nice and healthy.

Rosemary oil helps to reduce inflammation and soothe the scalp. It also helps nourish hair follicles and balances the oil production on the scalp and at the root of the hair.

Despite its benefits, it’s worth nothing that pure rosemary oil is not considered safe to use during pregnancy, as it can cause uterine contractions. Therefore, you should avoid use of any rosemary product, even diluted versions, to be on the safe side.

Why is rosemary oil so popular for encouraging hair growth?

Perhaps most famous on social media for encouraging hair growth, rosemary oil is an excellent step to add to your hair care routine. Many people think that hair loss only affects men. However, according to The Cleveland Clinic, it is estimated that more than 50% of women will experience noticeable hair loss.

Rosemary oil has even been likened to the hair growth medication Minoxidil due to its ability to accelerate hair length. The oil contains essential compounds such as rosmarinic acid and ursolic acid, which are recognised for their hair follicle-stimulating properties. These compounds contribute to enhanced blood circulation in the scalp – nourishing the hair follicles and creating a healthier environment for your hair to grow.

How we test rosemary oil

As with any product, the best way to test efficiency is to trial them for a set period. To test each rosemary oil product, we try each product for several washes over a few weeks and take note of any growth and the overall feeling of the hair. While we gathered a good amount of feedback from each product test, it’s important to remember that, as with any beauty product, results can vary depending on the time used. This is especially true when considering hair growth abilities, as each product may have to be used for several months to see the full results.

