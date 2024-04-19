Dyson Airstrait review: Fast and effective wet-to-dry straightening

Dyson is a big player in the luxury hair care market and since the Dyson Airstrait was announced for its US release in early 2023, UK hair care fanatics like me have been itching to get their hands on one. As the latest of Dyson’s hair straightening innovations, this eye-catching styling tool promises to deliver smooth, straight tresses using airflow alone – without the use of heated plates.

Having tested heaps of hair dryers and straighteners, I was keen to put the Airstrait through its paces. I wanted to find out if it could dry and style my hair faster than a hot brush and test how well the straight results lasted compared to heat styling. Most importantly, I wondered if its range of features could justify the high £450 price.

And, having tested it, it’s become clear to me that it most certainly can. The Airstrait is a unique, effective and powerful hair styling tool that would make a sensible investment for anyone who straightens curly or coily hair every time they wash it.

It does miss out on a few luxury elements that typically set Dyson products apart from their competitors but if your styling needs fit the bill, this is the product you need to buy.