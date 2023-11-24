Get a DAZZLING Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deal this Black Friday
Not only is the Dyson Supersonic cheaper for Black Friday, but you’ll also get a free presentation case and brush kit worth £100
A solid Black Friday deal on the Dyson Supersonic has emerged; you can now pick it up directly from Dyson with a round £30 knocked off. The deal isn’t just for the Dyson Supersonic, here you’ll also get a complimentary presentation case and brush kit worth £100 thrown in with it.
Awarded four and a Recommended award in our Dyson Supersonic review, this is a hair dryer with an innovative design, featuring an elongated handle with a barrel shape, but this design is not just for aesthetics: the motor placement in the handle, as opposed to the head, allows it to utilise Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology for increased power and efficiency. Its high-quality build, including sturdy control buttons and a removable filter, ensures durability and ease of maintenance.
This hair dryer dramatically reduces drying time, especially for thick hair. It also produces negative ions to reduce static, which is a common issue with cheaper hair dryers. Despite its power, the Supersonic operates quietly – a particularly welcome feature in busy households – and the long cable offers some extra convenience, although the downward-fed plug may require an adaptor, depending on your situation.
This Black Friday deal on the Dyson Supersonic, though expensive, offers significant value, especially at the reduced Black Friday price. Its powerful performance, innovative design and accompanying accessories make it a versatile tool for various hair types – once you’ve tried it, it will be difficult to go back.