Get a DAZZLING Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deal this Black Friday

Awarded four and a Recommended award in our Dyson Supersonic review, this is a hair dryer with an innovative design, featuring an elongated handle with a barrel shape, but this design is not just for aesthetics: the motor placement in the handle, as opposed to the head, allows it to utilise Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology for increased power and efficiency​​. Its high-quality build, including sturdy control buttons and a removable filter, ensures durability and ease of maintenance.