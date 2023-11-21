Grab a FANTASTIC deal on the five-star GHD Helios hair dryer this Black Friday
The price of the Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning GHD Helios hair dryer has fallen to just £134 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the deal spotlight shines on the GHD Helios hair dryer, now available on Amazon for just £134, down from an average of £157. The GHD Helios, awarded five stars and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, stands out in the hair care realm for its exceptional performance and design.
At the heart of the Helios’ appeal is its sophisticated engineering. This hair dryer boasts a powerful 2200W motor and innovative AeroPrecis technology. The brushless motor, coupled with a uniquely designed nozzle that reduces air turbulence, propels air at a remarkable 75mph. This technology not only accelerates the drying process but also minimises frizz, leaving hair smooth and lustrous. In tests, the Helios outperformed its competitors, drying hair significantly faster – a full minute quicker than the Dyson Supersonic in one test.
The Helios also impresses with its sleek, lightweight design. Weighing just 510g, it’s 20% lighter than its predecessor, the GHD Air, and is designed for comfortable, balanced handling. This user-friendly aspect is complemented by its four chic two-tone colourways, adding a touch of elegance to your styling routine.
GHD’s attention to detail extends to the Helios’ acoustic properties. The dryer features patented grille holes, ensuring it operates quietly, a thoughtful touch for everyday use. Additionally, the Helios addresses practical concerns like the secure fitting of the nozzle, preventing it from twisting during use.
Though it may lack some of the advanced settings of its rivals, the Helios’ stellar performance justifies its price, which makes the Black Friday deal even more attractive. Its rapid drying capability, combined with its ability to deliver sleek, smooth results without the need for additional straightening, marks it as a standout choice in the hair care market.
With its Black Friday price cut, it’s a prime opportunity to elevate your hair care regimen with a device that’s been meticulously crafted for superior performance. This deal on the Helios is a rare chance to own a top-tier hair styling tool at a more accessible price, reaffirming GHD’s prowess in combining style with substance.