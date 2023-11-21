Grab a FANTASTIC deal on the five-star GHD Helios hair dryer this Black Friday

The Helios also impresses with its sleek, lightweight design. Weighing just 510g, it’s 20% lighter than its predecessor, the GHD Air, and is designed for comfortable, balanced handling. This user-friendly aspect is complemented by its four chic two-tone colourways, adding a touch of elegance to your styling routine​​.

GHD’s attention to detail extends to the Helios’ acoustic properties. The dryer features patented grille holes, ensuring it operates quietly, a thoughtful touch for everyday use. Additionally, the Helios addresses practical concerns like the secure fitting of the nozzle, preventing it from twisting during use​​.

Though it may lack some of the advanced settings of its rivals, the Helios’ stellar performance justifies its price, which makes the Black Friday deal even more attractive​​. Its rapid drying capability, combined with its ability to deliver sleek, smooth results without the need for additional straightening, marks it as a standout choice in the hair care market​​.