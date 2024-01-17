How to get shiny hair: Top tips for restoring instant shine

What makes hair shiny?

Understanding the basics of shiny hair and the route to achieving it is the first step to upping the shine stakes of your own hair. Your hair shines when the outer layer, called the cuticle, is smooth and reflects light evenly. Therefore, if the hair cuticle becomes damaged as a result of heat styling, for example, or rough, light won’t reflect evenly, leaving hair looking dull or dry.

In addition, your scalp produces natural oils that coat the hair, which not only gives it a sheen, but these oils protect it from damage, too. If your natural oils don’t distribute evenly through your hair – maybe because you have curly hair, or because you have product build-up on your scalp – then this, too, can stop your hair from looking shiny from root to tip. Conversely, if your hair is oily as a result of the production of too much natural oil, then your hair can go from shiny to greasy.

Genetics also play a part in how naturally shiny your hair looks. Some people are just predisposed to having hair that looks shinier.

