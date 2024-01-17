How to stop frizzy hair

What is frizzy hair?

Frizzy hair isn’t smooth and sees strands standing away from the scalp. It’s usually dry, flyaway and prone to tangling. Frizzy hair usually feels coarse to the touch, too. It can also be puffy and tends to react strongly to humidity, becoming fluffier and expanding in volume when it’s exposed to moisture.

Frizzy hair often lacks moisture, so it can feel dry and brittle, as well as looking dull. This can mean styling and achieving shine can be a challenge. In fact, maintaining a style can prove difficult, especially if there’s moisture in the air.

READ NEXT: The best products for frizzy hair