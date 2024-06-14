mdlondon Strait review: Lengthy lightweight straighteners

mdlondon is a burgeoning player in the hair care industry and one of the tools on its original lineup is the mdlondon Strait. Rather than reinventing the wheel, it seems mdlondon is perfecting the basics with its hair styling tools. When I reviewed the mdlondon Blow hair dryer, I was impressed by its high power, lightweight build and quiet operation, so I was excited to try out the mdlondon Strait hair straighteners to see if they are equally as good.

This eye-catching hair straightener is lightweight and colourful and has a whopping eleven heat settings; though mdlondon claims there’s no need to use high heat on your hair, the range of heat settings makes it a good choice for all hair types.

In my tests, I was impressed with the Strait’s performance, but with such steep competition in the hair straightener market, I’m not convinced that these stand out from the crowd.