Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler review: A formidable hot brush, improved

Revlon One-Step Multi Styler review: Design and key features

The One-Step Multi Styler keeps the essential simplicity of the original tool with its single switch to control combined heat and airflow; simply select the heat/speed setting of your choice and brush through the hair. The additional heat setting allows fast styling on even the thickest hair, and when using the familiar oval-shaped ceramic brush, we styled a salon-smooth blowout into our mid-length hair in under ten minutes. The end of the brush has a cool tip to help avoid scorching your fingers when manoeuvring the brush around the hair, which is especially useful when positioning the brush close to the roots, where we tend to need two hands.

To change the styling heads, simply twist the lock symbol at the top of the drying unit to the unlock position, and press the release button to safely remove your attachment. The next attachment then twists and locks into place with a gentle but reassuring click.

The Root Drying Concentrator attachment is a handy way to start styling hair; those with longer hair may find it more useful to bring their hair to a tangle-free damp state. If you have shorter hair that towel-dries well, you may find the Concentrator an unnecessary extra step given that the ceramic brush works so well.

The vented ceramic styling barrel is the fiddliest of the three attachments to use. It has a tong on the side that gently grips hair, allowing you to wrap the hair into ringlets and style more defined curls using air, rather than the heated surface of a standard curling tong. On our mid-length hair, the 32mm barrel didn’t have much impact; but on longer hair, this should add a further styling option if you don’t always want a volumised blowout.

As with many air-styling tools, Revlon’s ionic technology charges the airflow with negative ions to help lock in moisture, reduce frizz, and leave hair looking healthy and glossy. In common with the original One-Step, we certainly found that hair was left looking and feeling soft and shiny, without dryness, frizz – or the slightly toasted smell that can sometimes result from heat styling.

The One-Step Multi Styler is, like its predecessor, only available in one colour – glossy black with flashes of red, which is smart enough in a slightly 1980s retro way.