The five-star GHD Helios hair dryer is available for a lot less in the Amazon spring sale

Hunting for a good hair dryer deal in the Amazon spring sale? Look no further as the GHD Helios is currently available at a fantastic discount. While the dryer usually retails for a whopping £179, if you’re quick, you can bag one for £142 until this sale ends on Monday 25 March.

That’s still a significant investment, but we gave the GHD Helios five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which means you’ll be getting serious bang for your buck. A £37 discount is a killer saving on one of the fastest, and best-designed hair dryers we’ve ever reviewed.

Did the GHD Helios get a good review?