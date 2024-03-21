The five-star GHD Helios hair dryer is available for a lot less in the Amazon spring sale
Having performed brilliantly in our tests, the luxury GHD Helios hair dryer is available for a great price in Amazon’s spring sale
Hunting for a good hair dryer deal in the Amazon spring sale? Look no further as the GHD Helios is currently available at a fantastic discount. While the dryer usually retails for a whopping £179, if you’re quick, you can bag one for £142 until this sale ends on Monday 25 March.
That’s still a significant investment, but we gave the GHD Helios five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which means you’ll be getting serious bang for your buck. A £37 discount is a killer saving on one of the fastest, and best-designed hair dryers we’ve ever reviewed.
Did the GHD Helios get a good review?
- In our full GHD Helios review, we gave this sleek, stylish and superfast hair dryer five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award – our highest accolade.
What’s so good about the GHD Helios?
- It’s the fastest hair dryer we’ve ever tested, providing wind speeds of up to 30m/s, which will dry your hair quickly.
- How little noise it makes. It’s quieter than the average hair dryer, meaning you can use it early in the morning and avoid waking everyone else up.
- Being lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods.
- We loved its stylish shape and well-built design that should last for years.
Are there any disadvantages to this GHD Helios deal?
- There are only two heat and speed settings, which won’t give you as many control options as other dryers.
- After rough drying, our reviewer noticed that the roots of their hair lacked volume.
How has the GHD Helios’ price changed over time?
- The GHD Helios has been available for as little as £100 during Black Friday 2022. Its lowest price since then has been £135.
- When first reviewed in 2021, it cost £179.
Where can I find more hair dryer deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We spend a lot of time tracking down fantastic deals for our readers, looking out for products we’ve loved going for bargain prices. You can find a full explanation of our deal-hunting methods in this article.