These Dyson Airwrap dupe Black Friday deals are TOO GOOD to miss

Next, the T3 AireBrush Duo, originally £136, is now available for £122. Known for its interchangeable brush attachments, it offers flexibility and precision in styling, ideal for achieving a salon-quality finish at home.

For those seeking a bargain, the Revlon OneStep is down from an average price of £37 to just £30. This popular styler is a fan favourite for creating sleek, smooth blowouts with minimal effort and time.

Then there’s the BaByliss Wave Secret Air, which has dropped from £150 to £120. If you’re looking to create effortless, natural-looking waves, this styler is a fantastic choice, offering both convenience and quality.

Finally, the Shark Flexstyle 5-in-1, previously £290, is now just £225. This multi-functional tool is a game-changer for those who enjoy experimenting with different styles, offering five different attachments to cater to a wide range of hair types and preferences.