These Dyson Airwrap dupe Black Friday deals are TOO GOOD to miss
Is the Dyson Airwrap still too costly? These rivals are going cheap this Black Friday
In the world of hair styling, Dyson Airwrap has set a high bar, but this Black Friday deals period, there are some incredible discounts on its worthy rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly alternative, here’s a roundup of some excellent Dyson Airwrap dupes that are now available at fantastic prices.
Dyson Airwrap dupe deals
|BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1
|Was £62 (avg)| Now £48
|View deal at Amazon
|T3 Airebrush Duo
|Was £136 | Now £122
|View deal at Amazon
|Revlon OneStep
|Was £37 (avg) | Now £30
|View deal at Argos
|BaByliss Wave Secret Air
|Was £150 | Now £120
|View deal at John Lewis
|Shark Flexstyle 5-in-1
|Was £290 | Now £225
|View deal at Amazon
Starting with the BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1, previously priced at an average of £62, it’s now a steal at just £48. This versatile styler combines drying and styling, making it a great all-in-one solution for those on the go.
Next, the T3 AireBrush Duo, originally £136, is now available for £122. Known for its interchangeable brush attachments, it offers flexibility and precision in styling, ideal for achieving a salon-quality finish at home.
For those seeking a bargain, the Revlon OneStep is down from an average price of £37 to just £30. This popular styler is a fan favourite for creating sleek, smooth blowouts with minimal effort and time.
Then there’s the BaByliss Wave Secret Air, which has dropped from £150 to £120. If you’re looking to create effortless, natural-looking waves, this styler is a fantastic choice, offering both convenience and quality.
Finally, the Shark Flexstyle 5-in-1, previously £290, is now just £225. This multi-functional tool is a game-changer for those who enjoy experimenting with different styles, offering five different attachments to cater to a wide range of hair types and preferences.
These Black Friday deals present a perfect opportunity to grab a high-quality hair styler at a fraction of the cost of a Dyson Airwrap. Whether you’re after sleek straight hair, bouncy curls or natural waves, these alternatives offer something for everyone, without breaking the bank.