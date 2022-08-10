Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preview: Everything you need to know

Samsung has today unveiled a whole host of new Galaxy products, including the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro and the next generation of its high-end wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Given that we were already fairly impressed with last year’s Galaxy Buds Pro, can the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer enough advancements to overtake them as the brand’s best earbuds yet?

Preorder now from Samsung

First of all, let’s look at everything that’s returning from the previous iteration. Once again, these earbuds are IPX7 rated for water resistance, meaning they can be submerged in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes, so they should be able to handle a sweaty gym session or getting caught in a rain shower.

Samsung’s Ultra High Quality (UHQ) 24-bit hi-fi audio also returns, so we can expect to see the same clarity and balance from the previous Galaxy Buds Pro. 360 Audio multi-channel support is another returning feature, again using Dolby head tracking technology to project audio around your head for a more immersive experience. With the Buds Pro, this was one of several features that were limited to devices running Samsung’s One UI 3.1 or newer, so we’ll have to see whether or not similar restrictions crop up with the Buds 2 Pro.

READ NEXT: Pair these buds with one of the best Samsung watches

Bluetooth is the first area in which we see a big leap, now operating over version 5.3 with support for Automatic Switching and Low Energy (LE) Audio, all of which should result in faster, more stable connections. No word is given on which audio codecs are supported, but it’s likely that SBC, AAC and Samsung’s own Scalable audio will all be present.

As you’d expect from a pair of high-priced earbuds, active noise cancelling features are included, with advancements in Samsung’s Intelligent ANC promising three extra decibels of noise reduction compared to the previous model. The windshields have also been expanded to more than double the size of the ones used in the Buds Pro, aiming to further minimise distracting ambient sound.

This expansion of the windshields is all the more impressive given that the Buds 2 Pro are said to be 15% smaller than their predecessors overall. You won’t need to worry about losing these compact buds, too – at least, Galaxy users won’t have to worry. The Smart Things Find app will automatically notify you if you leave the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro behind somewhere, even if they’re currently offline.

READ NEXT: Check out some of our favourite headphones

Despite the overall diminutive design, battery life is said to be improved, with the buds managing up to eight hours of in-ear playback and the case offering a further 22, for a respectable total of 30 hours. These figures drop to five hours in-ear and 20 in total with active noise cancellation enabled, which is a small but still appreciated bump over the middling battery life of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Part of the announcement was dedicated to addressing the efforts that Samsung is making to ensure that its products are more eco-friendly. It was stated that 90% of all Galaxy devices contain at least one component made of recycled materials and it was also confirmed that the packaging for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be made of 100% recycled paper.

Like the rest of the Galaxy products announced at the showcase, the Buds 2 Pro are launching on 26 August. They will cost £219 and you’ll have a choice of three colours – Graphite, White and Bora Purple (pictured here). We’ll be getting our hands on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a full review soon, so check back in soon for our final verdict.

Preorder now from Samsung