Sony WF-C700N review: Even better value than ever ahead of Black Friday

If you grant the buds permission to access your phone’s GPS, they can learn about locations you visit frequently and apply settings you’ve selected whenever you arrive there. I stuck with noise cancellation in most scenarios, though did register the office as an area where ambient sound would automatically be set to 10 to ensure I was able to hear what was going on around me. It’s a very clever system and works wonderfully well.

When engaged, the noise-cancelling and ambient passthrough modes proved effective, particularly given the price of the WF-C700N. When listening to Ariana Grande’s “Into You” at 40% volume with active noise cancellation engaged, I couldn’t hear conversations of co-workers at the office within two metres of me. Turning to a podcast at the same volume, I was able to make out speech but it was unintelligible.

Louder environments like the London Underground are tougher to attenuate and it was on the Tube that I noticed the biggest difference between the WF-C700N and WF-1000XM4’s noise-cancelling performance. The former attenuated sound less effectively, meaning I had to push my volume up higher to ensure I was able to clearly hear what I was listening to. That said, I was impressed with the ANC overall, particularly given that the WF-C700N cost under £100.

The earbuds offer solid passive noise cancellation and a snug and comfortable fit, too. The design is similar to that of the WF-C500 but the buds are slightly smaller, and I experienced none of the discomfort I did when using the depressable on-ear controls on Sony’s entry-level option.