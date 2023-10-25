Astell & Kern AK UW100MKII review: High quality but low appeal

The Astell & Kern AK UW100MKII are the latest true wireless earbuds from the South Korean brand, and like the MKI before them, they’re a big swing. Not because they do something drastically different from other earbuds, but rather because they consciously avoid following an industry trend.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a banner feature in just about every pair of flagship earbuds, and is becoming more common among cheaper models as well. So a pair of earbuds at this price that don’t offer ANC in any form is, again, a big swing.

The reasoning behind this omission is apparently to focus purely on audio quality, without the interference of a noise-suppression algorithm. That leaves a lot riding on the sonic prowess of the AK UW100MKII, not only to compete with the market’s heavy hitters, but also to compensate for the lack of a popular and prevalent feature. So do they achieve their goal, or is skipping ANC unforgivable these days? Read on to find out.