Audio-Technica M50xBT2 review: Cool, clear and collected

Audio-Technica M50xBT2 review: What do you get for the money?

This particular iteration of the M50xBT2 will set you back £179. They’re a limited edition release from 2023 so you may struggle to find stock outside Audio-Technica’s online store, but the other two colours are easy enough to come by. Amazon had the black version listed for £155 at the time of writing, while the Deep Sea variant was priced at £166.

All three pairs are identical bar the obvious aesthetic difference. They operate wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.0, support the most commonly used codecs – SBC and AAC – and have high-resolution audio capabilities thanks to LDAC support.

They do lack a couple of notable features, however. The first is active noise cancellation, which leaves them at a bit of a disadvantage to similarly priced rivals such as the Edifier WH950NB (£150) and the Sennheiser Accentum Plus (£199). Less impactful but still worth mentioning is their inability to automatically pause when removed from your head.

Battery life is stated at roughly 50 hours of continuous use, and the headphones are topped up via a USB-C port located on the left earcup. A USB-A to USB-C charging cable is included in the box, as are a 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable and a carrying pouch.