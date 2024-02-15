Sennheiser Accentum Plus review: Major positives

Like their cheaper siblings, the Accentum Plus operate wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.2 and support multipoint pairing with two devices. Codec compatibility has been extended, however, and now includes aptX Adaptive in addition to SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX HD. Comprehensive codec support is complemented by the addition of a 3.5mm port, enabling users to enjoy audio from a range of sources that don’t support Bluetooth.

Elsewhere, physical controls are supplemented by touch controls on the outer surfaces of the oval earcups and hybrid active noise cancellation has been switched out for hybrid adaptive noise cancellation, which adjusts attenuation automatically based on the level of external noise.

Battery life remains unchanged at an impressive 50 hours (with ANC on and at 50% volume), while a full charge of the battery takes roughly three and a half hours. If you’re in a pinch, 10 minutes on charge using the included USB-C cable will net you five hours of audio playback. Included in the box with the headphones and charging cable are a 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable and a soft-shell carrying case.

