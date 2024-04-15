Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 review: Improving slowly but surely

The four-band graphic equaliser returns alongside seven preprogrammed tunings, once again allowing you to adjust frequency, gain and bandwidth for each band. Elsewhere in the app, you can adjust the strength of both the active noise cancellation and environmental modes, set the latter to come on automatically when you pause audio and set whether you want USB connections to focus on audio quality or allow for mic use.

Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 review: What did we like about them?

The speaker setup is identical to the first generation – pairing two 50mm dynamic drivers with a neodymium magnet apiece – so it’s unsurprising that the audio quality continues to impress. Articulation across the frequency spectrum is outstanding, with the drum beats in Shinedown’s Sure is Fun hitting with a palpable weight and the airy lyrics in Can’t Be Sure by The Sundays floating to their peak without a hint of distortion.

Rather than resting on the sonic laurels of their predecessors, however, the Aonic 50 Gen 2 have added three new Spatialized Audio modes. The Music setting raises the roof in more ways than one, opening the top of the soundstage and kicking the volume up a notch. The result is subtle, but highly effective, expanding the delivery without ruining the mix with overprocessed echos and uncanny reverb.

I wasn’t as impressed with the Cinema and Podcast modes – both made voices a little too echoey for my tastes and therefore I left the spatialiser switched off when listening to podcasts or watching films.