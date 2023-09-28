Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review: Let’s get ready to rumble

As with many of Skullcandy’s recent headphones, the Crusher ANC 2 are only available in one colourway – a rather basic-looking matte black. The plastic looks sleek enough, but I noticed that it was particularly susceptible to fingerprints and scratches during testing. The ear cushions are PU leather and very plush, and there’s further padding on the headband which adds to the comfort. Better still, the headband padding is coated in a soft fabric, which prevents it snagging on your hair.

The cups can fold up into the headband, which is useful if you need to stick them in a coat pocket or bag. The headphones weigh 334g, which isn’t especially light, but they don’t feel too heavy on your head and can be easily transported in the hard-shell carry case Skullcandy includes as part of the package. Folding the headphones in the correct way to fit them in the mould can be a bit fiddly, but once they’re in, the case looks good and feels sturdy.

The cups themselves are overloaded with buttons and switches, all of which are different shapes and sizes. It can take a while to get used to which button does what, but once you’re familiar with the layout, the buttons feel tactile and are much more accurate than touch sensors. The right earcup is home to the media control buttons, with the play/pause button flankered by the volume controls and the ANC toggle switch, which you can flick to cycle between ANC, transparency and off.