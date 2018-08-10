Best console gaming headset 2022: The best headsets for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

The best console gaming headset for you isn't necessarily the one that's covered in PlayStation or Xbox branding. Many of the best gaming headsets support PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, as well as offering plenty of extra functionality for PC gamers. In fact, we'd argue that you're always better off picking out a versatile gaming headset, just in case you decide it's time for an upgrade, or – heaven forbid – your allegiances change altogether. The questions is: how do you know which ones are worth your time and money?

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve tested a huge range of products and compiled a list of the very best gaming headsets across a range of categories and price points. We’ve included headsets designed specifically for PS5 or Xbox Series X, but that's not all: with millions of gamers yet to upgrade from their PS4 or Xbox One and portable gaming on Switch more popular than ever, we’ve included the best gaming headsets for every platform.

Below, you’ll find mini-reviews of each headset along with their key specifications to help you choose one that is most suitable for your needs. Before we jump into the list of entries, there’s a comprehensive buying guide breaking down all the things you should consider before splashing out on one of the best gaming headsets.

How to choose the best console gaming headset for you

Wired vs wireless headsets

This one comes down to your personal preference and your budget. Most wireless headsets cost a premium as the technology costs more to manufacture. The benefit of having a wireless headset is that you can sit on your sofa, without having to worry about being plugged into your headset or console. It’s worth remembering, though, that if you’re using a DualSense, DualShock 4 one of the newer Xbox controllers, these have a 3.5mm headset socket built-in so you don’t need cables stretching across the room.

The advantage of a wireless headset is that it gives you complete freedom to move around, along with – in some cases – 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound. The big downside is that a wireless headset needs to be recharged – be it through the built-in lithium-ion battery or via swappable rechargeable batteries. Some gaming headsets are now capable of being charged wirelessly, though you'll have to fork out for a Qi charger separately.

As for wired headsets, there are advantages over their wireless counterparts. These generally give you clearer audio quality, although the difference nowadays is minimal.

Is it worth investing in 5.1 or 7.1 headsets?

Some gaming headsets offer a virtual surround-sound mode that can be toggled on or off – it’s present in those that have the 5.1, 7.1 or Dolby logo on them. As for the benefits, they’re dubious. We often find headsets with virtual surround sound can crush the sound quality or make it less accurate for positional cues (such as footsteps). In fact, many competitive games find themselves turning the feature off. Still, it’s at your disposal if you choose to use it.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S incorporating 3D and spatial audio respectively, you can now experience some of the benefits of virtual surround sound without needing to buy a headset with 5.1 or 7.1 support. That doesn't make such headsets entirely redundant but means you shouldn't worry if you can't afford a pricier headset packed with fancy audio options.

If I spend more money on a headset, will I have a better experience?

Generally speaking, the more you pay for a gaming headset, the more features you’ll get. Of course, there are some brands that charge a premium simply for having their name on the products – but sometimes this premium is for a good reason. Sound quality and comfort are important traits to all, so if you seek out the most comfortable, best sounding headset with the most features (such as wireless technology or Bluetooth), expect to pay more for it.

That’s not to say a cheaper set is bad – far from it, as some offer exceptional value for money. But, as with anything, setting yourself a budget is important. Once you’ve set your maximum price, go about finding the best headset you can get for what you’re willing to pay. We’re sure you’ll find one in our top picks below.

Does driver size matter?

There are headsets with all sorts of different characteristics, but often you’ll overlook the driver size, the size of the tiny speaker that generates the sound. Size doesn’t always matter, but as a general rule of thumb, the bigger the diameter of the driver, the more space it’ll have to reproduce sound. Consequently, you’ll most likely get a better sound quality from a bigger driver or have a wider soundstage – which makes a difference when you’re gaming.

Is a noise-cancelling microphone needed?

Noise-cancelling microphones aren’t a must, but if you play in a noisy environment, you’ll find having a mic that only captures your voice will result in a better experience for those who are listening to you in-game.

Should I buy an officially licensed headset?

Ultimately, licensed headsets only provide a few extra functionalities. Examples include a bundled adapter for plugging into one of the first-generation Xbox One controllers or in-game sound optimisations. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend seeking a licensed product, but they're not without their advantages.

The best gaming headsets for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

1. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox: The best console gaming headset

Price: £100 | Buy now from Amazon



Although its name implies that it's an Xbox-only peripheral, this wireless SteelSeries headset is capable of so much more. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox comes boxed with a USB-C transmitter that links up to the headset with a wireless 2.4GHz lossless connection and, in addition to the Xbox, it can be plugged into a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Android device. Don't have a USB-C port to spare? The bundled USB-A adapter has you covered.

This is one of the most comfortable wireless headsets we've tested and can be happily worn for hours on end. Its steel-reinforced, cushioned headband ensures a snug fit, and the foam-padded earcups and pleather interior make it feel plush around the ears. The low-latency audio quality delivered by its 40mm speaker drivers is excellent, and the same can be said of the recording and noise-cancelling capabilities of the 'Discord-certified' detachable boom mic.

SteelSeries promises a battery life of up to 20hrs on each charge and, if you do run out, you can always switch to a wired connection using the provided 3.5mm cable. To cap it off, SteelSeries also throws in a one-month code for Xbox Games Pass Ultimate worth £11.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox review for more details

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS; Driver size: 40mm; Wireless: Yes; Illumination: No; Connection: USB-C 2.4GHz (wireless), 3.5mm (wired); Cable length: 1m; Weight: 254g

2. Razer Blackshark V2: The best wired console gaming headset

Price: £100 l Buy now from Amazon



Without a doubt, the Razer Blackshark V2 is the very best gaming headset on the market. Supremely comfortable, with a staggering amount of audio and mic output controls through Razer's Synapse software, the Blackshark V2 is an excellent wired gaming headset that supports PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and any smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The large 50mm drivers help to create exceptional sound, delivering crystal-clear audio through THX Spatial Audio via the included 7.1 channel sound card for PC. The detachable mic also does a good job at removing pesky background noise, without compromising voice quality. Of course, the only downside (other than the price) is that the Blackshark V2 isn't wireless. However, the long 1.8m cable should do the job whether you're plugging it into a controller or into the gaming PC under your desk.

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS; Driver size: 50mm; Connection: 3.5mm, USB sound card; Surround sound: THX Spatial Audio; Noise-cancelling mic: Yes

3. Sony Pulse 3D: The best gaming headset for PS5

Price: £85 | Buy now from Amazon



The Pulse 3D headset launched alongside the PS5 and is a natural companion for the much sought-after console. It operates wirelessly via a dongle that slots into your PS5 but can also be connected to your DualSense controller via a 3.5mm audio jack. Though predominantly comprised of plastic, it's well made and is comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions.

Audio quality is impressive for a wireless headset costing under £100 and 3D audio works particularly well with it, which is to be expected given the headset was designed with Sony's new Tempest engine in mind. The Pulse 3D does have a couple of weaknesses, however. The lack of a boom mic will appeal to those that want a more pared-down aesthetic but the quality of the two in-built mics leaves a fair bit to be desired. And although the audio/party chat audio mix adjuster is a very welcome inclusion, the cup-mounted controls aren't the most intuitive to navigate your way around.

Read our Sony Pulse 3D review for more details

Key specs – Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile; Driver size: 40mm; Connection: Wireless (via USB-C dongle), 3.5mm; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: Yes; Amp/remote: N/A

4. Venom Sabre: The best budget console gaming headset

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



Budget gaming headsets are ten-a-penny but few deliver the comfort and performance of the Venom Sabre. Ditching a solid headband in favour of a flexible, self-adjusting suspension headband, the Sabre fits well on heads of all shapes and sizes. The large, circular earcups are well-padded and create a good seal over your ears, cutting out a decent amount of environmental noise to help aid your immersion.

Audio is impressive, especially given the Sabre’s very reasonable price tag. Mids and treble are reproduced with detail but there’s no shortage of bass. The 50mm drivers did a convincing job of articulating the impact of gunshots and explosions in The Last of Us Part II while also ensuring that the substantial amount of dialogue was crisp and clear. Subtler sounds like enemy footsteps were positioned accurately in the soundstage, too, which is often not the case with cheaper headsets. The Sabre’s microphone is retractable, meaning it can be tucked away when not in use. It’s a clever design choice that elevates an otherwise unremarkable mic that works well and is easily muted via the headset’s in-line controls.

Cheap headsets rarely sound, look or feel this good. If you’re wanting to improve your gaming experience on a budget, adding the Venom Sabre to your arsenal is a great place to start.

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile; Driver size: 50mm; Connection: 3.5mm; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: No; Amp/remote: N/A

5. Corsair HS80 RGB: The best console gaming headset for audio quality

Price: £140 | Buy now from Currys



This versatile headset from Corsair officially supports PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC wirelessly via a 2.4GHz USB-A dongle. It's a supremely comfortable headset, with luxurious memory foam cushions and a floating headband that adjusts to your head size automatically. The whole thing is matte black and made of plastic and aluminium but there are no signs of poor construction here.

Audio quality is sublime: every inch of the frequency range is well-represented from brain-rattling bass to crystal clear treble. The HS80 RGB does support Dolby Atmos but you won't be able to take advantage of that on a console. You will however be able to enjoy the HS80's excellent microphone, which mutes when flipped up. And the simple pleasure of being able to plug in the dongle, power on the headset and play almost instantaneously.

Controls for audio volume and power line the left earcup, nestling just above the USB-C port. The HS80 lasts for a quoted 20 hours on a single charge, although we found that the headset generally lasted closer to 12 hours before needing a top-up – this is the only drawback to note.

Read our full Corsair HS80 RGB review for more details

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch; Driver size: 50mm; Connection: 2.4GHz, USB; Surround sound: Dolby Atmos (PC only); Noise-cancelling mic: Yes; Amp/remote: No

6. Mixcder G1: The best console gaming earbuds

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



Not everybody wants a hulking great headset engulfing their ears while gaming and those after something more compact should definitely check out the Mixcder G1. They’re comfortable wireless earbuds similar in design to Apple’s AirPods and come with a wireless transmitter that clips neatly into the charging case.

Although their colour scheme indicates they’re designed with Nintendo Switch in mind, the G1 can be used with any device housing a USB-A or USB-C port into which you can plug the transmitter. We tested them on Switch, PS5 and PC and the user experience was impressive across all three platforms.

Pairing is simple, they transmit audio with no appreciable lag and sound quality is solid, though not as impactful as it would be with an over-ear headset, particularly when it comes to the delivery of bass frequencies. Microphone clarity is decent, too. We had no significant issues being heard by teammates and friends while gaming, though we received some reports of static at the other end of the line.

Despite not being the last word in audio or microphone quality, the Mixcder G1 are ideally suited to gaming on the go and late-night play sessions when you don’t fancy wearing an over-ear headset. They can be paired to your smartphone too, meaning they’ll double up as Bluetooth headphones for listening to music or taking calls. That versatility makes them a very appealing choice for multi-platform gamers seeking an in-ear audio option.

Key specs – Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile; Driver size: Unknown; Connection: Wireless (via USB-C dongle), Bluetooth; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: No; Amp/remote: N/A

7. HyperX Cloud Mix: The best dual-purpose gaming headset

Price: £180 | Buy now from Amazon



The HyperX Cloud Mix is a versatile headset that’s compatible with every gaming platform and successfully doubles up as a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Audio quality is impressive regardless of whether you’re using the Cloud Mix wired or wirelessly. We’re not talking audiophile levels of sound but there’s weight to the bass, detail in the mid-range and decent instrument separation. When wired you can reap the benefits of hi-res audio; game soundtracks and dialogue are reproduced vividly and with real clarity. When listening in Bluetooth mode there’s support for the aptX codec in addition to AAC and SBC, which is a big plus.

The detachable mic works well for in-game communication and there’s also an in-built mic for when you’re using the headset wirelessly. It’s not quite as clear as its detachable counterpart but is good enough for phone conversations.

There are undoubtedly better Bluetooth headphones and gaming headsets out there, but as a dual-purpose product, the Cloud Mix is hard to beat.

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile; Driver size: 40mm; Connection: 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: Yes; Amp/remote: No

8. Turtle Beach Recon 500: The best-value gaming headset

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is a basic gaming headset that combines good sound with a comfortable fit and a reasonable price tag. This is a simple, lightweight plastic affair with a sturdy and easy-to-adjust headband and a smart albeit unadventurous two-tone matte paint job. The Recon 500 doesn’t clamp aggressively as some Turtle Beach sets do, and the relatively large ear cups are soft and well-suited to long gaming sessions. A braided cable housing prevents tangling and extends the lifespan of the cable itself; it’s a thoughtful touch, given the wear and tear that a cable can sustain during adrenaline-fuelled gaming sessions.

Sound quality is the biggest consideration here, and we’re happy to report that the Turtle Beach Recon 500’s pair of 60mm drivers deliver. In typical Turtle Beach fashion, audio is bass-heavy, so in-game explosions and gunfire will rattle your brain suitably. Oddly, Turtle Beach has chosen not to include any bass boosting presets or its trademark Superhuman Hearing mode, but the Recon 500 sounds great regardless. There’s enough weight to the upper registers to make listening to music enjoyable, which is no mean feat for a gaming headset.

The Recon 500 has a removable microphone that produces clear audio and can be muted via a large button on the left earcup. You’ll also find a volume dial on the same earcup, but that’s it for cup-mounted controls. This minimalism feels intentional: the Recon 500 earns a recommendation because it produces a very good noise for the price, not because it’s overflowing with extras. If you want to spend a little bit more on a product that suits more than just game audio, this is a great choice.

Key specs – Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile; Driver size: 60mm; Connection: 3.5mm; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: No; Amp/remote: No

9. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless: The best gaming headset for PS4

Price: £75 | Buy now from Argos



A lightweight, comfortable headset is a godsend during long play sessions and the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is exactly that. It’s among the lightest headsets we’ve tested at just 245g and breathable cushions prevent your ears overheating no matter how long you’re gaming for.

Audio is transmitted via a USB-A 2.4GHz wireless receiver and sound quality is impressive, both while gaming and listening to music. The bass has plenty of impact, with gunshots and explosions articulated powerfully, though the low-end does overshadow dialogue at times. Battery life is stated at around 17 hours and that proved accurate: we used the headset for two to three hours every night for over a week before it needed a top-up.

The Cloud Stinger Core Wireless’ flip-to-mute microphone is neatly designed, with a flexible boom allowing you to position it exactly how you want. We found our voice was heard very clearly but the mic’s ability to cancel out background noise proved a bit disappointing. A few minor issues aside, the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is a great choice for PlayStation gamers, particularly those looking for a headset to perfectly complement the colour scheme of the upcoming PS5.

Key specs – Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC; Driver size: 40mm; Connection: 2.4GHz wireless; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: Yes; Amp/remote: N/A

10. Corsair HS70 Bluetooth: The best gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Price: £92 | Buy now from Amazon



Unassuming to look at, the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth is full of surprises. We actually like the understated, metallic design – it makes a change from garish RGB and looks far less ridiculous on your head. But it's the functionality of this Bluetooth headset that really stands out. It will connect to your PC or smartphone via Bluetooth, and to your Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X via a 3.5mm cable, and it will play audio from both Bluetooth and 3.5mm inputs at the same time. This makes it ideal for Nintendo Switch: you can hear in-game audio and chat audio (from the companion smartphone app) through the same pair of headphones. Nifty.

An impressive 30-hour battery life plus firm and comfortable ear pads ensure that you won't need or want to take the HS70 Bluetooth headset off very often. The mic is detachable and slots in next to a user-friendly but basic selection of cup-mounted controls on the left-hand ear cup; you have a volume dial, mic mute button and power button (doubling as a play/pause button) but that's about it.

Courtesy of a pair of 50mm Neodymium drivers, audio is a cut above the usual fare at this price. Like all gaming headsets, the bass is pronounced, and the soundstage is nice and wide, meaning directional audio cues come through clearly. Unusually, however, mids and highs are given just as much space to sing, and not once did we feel that telltale crowdedness that mars the average gaming headset.

Key specs – Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, smartphone; Driver size: 50mm; Connection: 3.5mm, USB-C; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: Yes; Amp/Remote: No

11. Trust GXT 488 Forze-B: The best cheap gaming headset for PS4

Price: £30 | Buy now from Game



If you love the PlayStation ecosystem, the Trust GXT 488 Forze-B is the budget gaming headset for you. It’s officially licensed and specifically designed for PlayStation 4, with the instantly recognisable logo adorning both earcups.

The headset is comfortable to wear for long periods, with generous padding on the earcups and soft foam lining the adjustable headband. Sonically, it offers a solid stereo audio experience, though there’s perhaps a tad too much bass, as the on-screen action can sound slightly muffled at times.

The omnidirectional microphone is easily folded up out of your way when not in use and can be muted via the in-cable control box, which also allows you to change your volume. Call clarity is impressive but the mic does pick up a fair bit of background noise when compared with some cardioid mics we’ve tested.

For the price, you can’t go wrong with the Trust GXT 488 Forze-B. It’s comfy, sounds decent and its aesthetic perfectly fits the PlayStation brand. The basic version comes in black but there are eye-catching, albeit slightly more expensive, blue and grey camouflage options available.

Key specs – Platforms: PS4, PS5; Driver size: 50mm; Connection: 3.5mm; Surround sound: No; Noise-cancelling mic: No; Amp/remote: Yes