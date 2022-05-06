Best PS5 headset 2022: Our favourite wired and wireless gaming headsets for PS5

Now that you’ve finally got your hands on a PS5, it’s time to make the most of it with the best gaming headset you can find. The PlayStation 5 introduced Sony’s proprietary Tempest 3D audio technology – akin to Dolby Atmos or THX Spatial audio – and opened the door to massively improved in-game immersion. If you really want to make the most of this big leap forward, now might be a great time to get yourself a new headset.

With the gaming peripheral market growing every day, there are so many great headsets to choose from, and choosing the right one for you can be tough. The PS5 supports standard 3.5 mm headphone jacks through the DualSense controller, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, so there’s a vast range of headsets that are compatible. But where do you even start looking?

In the list below, you’ll find short reviews of what we deem the best PS5 headsets out there. Before we get to them, though, let’s answer a few burning questions.

Best PS5 headset: At a glance

How to choose the best PS5 headset for you

Are wired or wireless headsets better?

Really, this question comes down to preference. If you’re sick of wires getting in your way, wireless headsets are probably for you. On the other hand, if you’re currently trying out for your local esports team and the thought of Bluetooth latency to the finest nanosecond wakes you up in a cold sweat at night, wired headsets will offer you peace of mind. By far, the biggest benefit to wired headsets is the fact that you won’t ever need to worry about keeping the thing charged.

For those interested, wireless headsets nowadays use a mix of Bluetooth and USB wireless connectivity. While Bluetooth is certainly convenient for quick set ups and can be found in most earbuds, airpods and the like, Bluetooth alone isn't always the best for pure sound quality and latency. Wireless gaming headsets that use USB dongles that plug into your console or PC instead transmit a specific radio wave frequency which doesn't have to compress sound files as much, and offers you less latency. If you want to keep an eye on what product uses which, take a look at the key specs of each of our listed headsets below.

One last thing to note: if you ever use an Elgato game capture or similar device to capture gameplay or produce live streams, setting up audio with a Bluetooth headset is nothing short of a nightmare. We’d definitely recommend any budding streamers and content creators stick to wired headsets to save a real headache.

How much do I need to spend?

Great news – after spending over £500 on a new console and probably re-mortgaging your house to buy more than one game, you definitely don’t need to spend over £100 for a great PS5 headset. There are only a few headsets we recommend on this list with that kind of price tag, and we wouldn’t recommend them if we didn’t really think they were worth splashing out on.

Honestly, don’t feel the need to spend more than you can on a headset. The PS5’s Tempest audio does a lot of work for you. Plus, gaming is becoming a more expensive hobby every year – take a load off.

What kind of headset should I buy?

This one really comes down to your preference and ear shape. Some folks prefer to have headphones that sit on top of the ear and others prefer the “cans” to fit over them. It is even possible to use in-ear earphones or buds with the PS5, so if that’s your preference, don’t feel the need to conform to the headsets on this list. Whatever suits your ear shape, your hearing ability, and your comfort will work best for you.

If I have headphones already, do I need a gaming headset?

Although there are a lot of similairities between headphones and gaming headsets, the biggest difference you'll find is in the microphone quality. The microphones in gaming headsets are usually much stronger than in standard headphones, not to mention most of them have external crane mics that you can adjust to be right in front of your mouth. Some gaming headsets have internal microphones that are built in to the ears; some have noise cancelling capability, some are cardioid, but all of them will make your callouts to your virtual teammates much clearer than if you use a normal pair of headphones.

Moreover, gaming headsets are almost always over-ear in shape. Due to this, and the fact that over-ear headsets are almost always the first choice for competitive gamers, the picks we've chosen for the list below are all over-ear. On the upside, this means that the drivers (the small speakers inside your headset) can be larger, more powerful, and for the most part, be a bit bass-heavy, which most games will tend to benefit from.

Over-ear gaming headsets also benefit from having more space for RGB LED lighting, because why wouldn't you want to add to your collection of RGB perihperals that definitely make you a better gamer?

Does Tempest 3D audio work no matter the headset?

Thankfully, yes it does! All headphones that are compatible with the PS5 are compatible with Tempest 3D audio.

While many manufacturers will convince you that your bloodline will be cursed if you don’t buy their pricier headset with 5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos or similar virtual 3D audio support, we can assure you that isn’t the case. The PS5 will surprise you with how well it will transform your gaming experience. Older games now have fantastic audio mapping, and basic headsets suddenly become your third ear.

The best PS5 headsets to buy

1. Sony Pulse 3D: Best official PS5 headset

Launching alongside the PlayStation 5, the Sony Pulse 3D is one of the best all-rounders on this list. It has great audio quality, and the microphone quality is up there with the best on this list. Because it’s an official Sony headset, it connects quickly and easily to the PS5. It also has a beautiful design that compliments the console and the DualSense controller.

A few shortcomings of this headset include the comfort level, and the fact that the battery tends to drain quite quickly. Luckily, you can plug the headset in and use it while it’s charging, although bizarrely, your sound settings and microphone quality will sometimes change when you do. That unusual quibble aside, however, this is a great all-rounder for the PS5.

Read our full Sony Pulse 3D review for details

Key specs – Connection: Wireless (2.4GHz, USB-C), 3.5mm wired; Microphone type: Internal (built in to the ears); Illumination: No; Driver size: 40mm; Noise cancelling mic: Yes

2. Razer Kraken: Comfiest PS5 headset

Despite being the predecessor to the popular Razer Kraken X and its newer models, the Razer Kraken is still pound-for-pound one of the best gaming headsets on the market. Boasting top-tier audio quality with a striking design and the most comfort you can ask for, the Kraken will see you through the longest of gaming marathons. An extremely soft cushioning around the ears is designed to keep your head cool while not applying too much pressure to your head. For glasses-wearers, this headset is a blessing.

If that isn’t enough to convince you that this slightly older headset is still worth buying, the price will make a believer out of anyone. Thanks to those newer iterations, the price on the Kraken has come down to an absolute steal, rivalling the likes of Turtle Beach’s best. The Kraken features a solid sounding crane mic which retracts into the left side of the headset. Lastly, it comes in a wide range of colours, with the quartz model also available with detachable kitty ears. Sounds like the purrfect headset to us.

Key specs - Connection: 3.5mm wired; Microphone type: retractable crane mic; Illumination: No; Driver size: 50mm; Noise cancelling mic: No

3. Razer Kaira Pro (PlayStation): Best PS5 headset for game feel

The Razer Kaira Pro is easily one of the most intriguing headsets on the market today. Razer made one version especially for the Xbox Series X, and this slightly more enticing model, bespoke for the PS5. We call it enticing, because unlike the Xbox version, the earcups supply haptic feedback to… well, your skull.

This could very well turn out to be a gimmick we look back and laugh at in future years, but equally, a headset which features three levels of increased game feel could easily be something that becomes a must-have feature. Elsewhere, the design of this headset mimics the Pulse 3D with its white and black colours. Its detachable microphone is good for cancelling out background noise, and EQ settings let you create your own sound balance via the Razer app. Moreover, it has the Pulse 3D beat on battery life, with up to 20 hours of use with the haptics turned on.

Key specs – Connection: Bluetooth, wireless (USB-C, 2.4GHz); Quoted battery life: 20 hours; Microphone type: detachable crane mic; Illumination: Yes; Driver size: 50mm; Noise cancelling mic: Yes

4. Turtle Beach Recon 500: Best budget PS5 headset

If you’re on a budget but you’re still looking for a contemporary option, the Turtle Beach range is always going to be your first port of call. The brand has been supplying quality headsets to gamers on a budget for years, and the Recon 500 is no exception.

The main draw to this headset has to be the sound quality. The build quality is very plastic, the comfort isn’t as premium as other brands you’ll find, the microphone is fairly basic and there aren’t fancy features like haptic feedback, but the Recon 500’s pair of 60mm drivers are extremely reliable. Turtle Beach headsets always come in fairly bass-heavy, but even without EQ presets, the Recon 500s have a great sound mix. For a decent headset on a budget that delivers the sound it needs to, this is a great option.

Key specs – Connection: 3.5mm wired; Microphone type: detachable crane mic; Illumination: No; Driver size: 60mm; Noise cancelling mic: No

5. HyperX Cloud Mix: Most versatile PS5 headset

If you’re looking for a headset that can double as a great pair of Bluetooth headphones, The HyperX Cloud Mix needs to be on your shortlist. This headset can be used wired or wirelessly and either way, you’re sure to get great sound quality. In Bluetooth mode, there’s support for the aptX codec as well as AAC and SBC, which can really make a difference if you’re listening on an iPhone vs your PlayStation.

The design of this headset is probably the most socially acceptable of all the picks on this list, so if you want to wear it around town without making it seem like you’re inviting everyone to yours for a LAN party later, the HyperX is pretty great. This headset has a detachable mic port for a solid quality crane mic, although there is a secondary internal mic for when the headset is in Bluetooth mode. Lastly, this headset is very comfortable, with deep ear cups that are cushioned with a lovely soft leather.

Key specs – Connection: 3.5mm wired, Bluetooth; Quoted battery life: 20 hours Microphone type: detachable crane mic, internal mic; RGB illumination: No; Driver size: 40mm; Noise cancelling mic: Yes

6. Corsair HS80 RGB: Best mid-range PS5 headset for sound quality

If you’re an audiophile but you don't have the money to splash out on a truly luxurious headset, the Corsair HS80 is your best bet. Just by glancing at the design of this headset, you can tell it’s a premium audio package. There’s a floating headband that adjusts to your head shape to ensure comfort, there’s memory foam cushioning that makes your ears feel like they’re being hugged by a fluffy cloud, there’s even a squared shape to the bottom of the cups that mean no air (and thus, noise) escapes. The flip-down microphone has some of the best sound quality you’ll find in a headset mic, and it even mutes when you flip it back up toward the headband.

This is a wireless headset that connects via a 2.4GHz USB-A dongle. Unfortunately, the battery life leaves a bit to be desired: despite being quoted as 20 hours long, it only really lasts 12 (which, admittedly, isn’t terrible). Other than that though, this is a great choice.

Read our full Corsair HS80 RGB review for details

Key specs – Connection: Wireless (USB-A 2.4GHz), Bluetooth; Quoted battery life: 20 hours; Microphone type: Flip-down crane mic; RGB illumination: Yes; Driver size: 50mm; Noise cancelling mic: Yes

