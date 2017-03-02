Best curling wands 2023: 7 Wands and tongs for easy curls on all hair types

Does the barrel size of the curling wand matter?

Yes. The barrel size is the most important factor when it comes to the finished look. Put simply, the smaller the barrel you use, the tighter the curl will be. Larger barrels are great for achieving a more natural wave or loose-sitting curl, while a skinny barrel of 10mm or less will help you create tight corkscrew curls.

Does the material matter?

Despite looking very similar, not all curling wands are made from the same material. It’s actually rather important to know what the difference is when choosing a device, since some of these materials are better for your hair than others.

Ceramic and tourmaline: these curling irons are the most popular, as well as being among the safest. If you curl your hair often, this is the material you should go for as it maintains a consistent temperature throughout the barrel. It releases negative ions that smooth the hair’s cuticle, eliminate frizz and make it appear shiny.

these curling irons are the most popular, as well as being among the safest. If you curl your hair often, this is the material you should go for as it maintains a consistent temperature throughout the barrel. It releases negative ions that smooth the hair’s cuticle, eliminate frizz and make it appear shiny. Titanium: these barrels are good for hair that’s coarse, hard to heat or unmanageable, while containing the same negative ions that help reduce frizz and protect hair as tourmaline.

these barrels are good for hair that’s coarse, hard to heat or unmanageable, while containing the same negative ions that help reduce frizz and protect hair as tourmaline. Chrome and gold: barrels made from chrome or gold heat very well, but they won’t combat frizz. They might be cheaper, but it probably isn’t worth the risk – they have hot spots that could damage your hair.

barrels made from chrome or gold heat very well, but they won’t combat frizz. They might be cheaper, but it probably isn’t worth the risk – they have hot spots that could damage your hair. Metal steam: This type of barrel can be good for thin hair that doesn’t easily hold curl. It releases steam, which helps replace the moisture the metal removes. The steam also helps the hair hold curls in place for longer.

READ NEXT: The best hair dryers for all hair types

Is a higher temperature better?

It may seem like a good idea to go for a curling wand that reaches the hottest temperatures, but keep in mind that such a model won’t always deliver the best results. While a higher temperature will speed up styling, it could also cause more breakage and leave hair looking lifeless – which isn’t a look you want.

Those with short, fine hair, will be able to get away with using a wand around the 140°C mark, but those with longer or thicker hair will likely need to raise the temperature a little to create curls that last all day, and will benefit from a wand that offers multiple heat settings. Whatever your hair type, it’s best to stick below 220°C to prevent melting the hair’s natural keratin.

How we test curling wands

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing gives us the best and most complete understanding of a product. So we test all of the curling wands we review, either at home or during a live product demonstration. We use the tools as recommended on clean, dry hair. Where applicable, we test the different heat settings and, whenever possible, on more than one hair type.

During testing, we measure the time the tool takes to heat up after being switched on, and then how long it takes to style a full head of hair (noting the hair length and texture that we are testing on). We also evaluate the overall ease of use of the curling wand, how it feels in the hand, and the finish and feel of the hair after curling. We also note how well styles last over a typical day of wear.

Finally, we confirm the weight and dimensions of the wand, and note any extras that are included in the box.

READ NEXT: Best products for curly hair