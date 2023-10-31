Silk’n Infinity review: Great IPL results with a disappointing app

Silk’n Infinity review: What’s it like to use?

App and Bluetooth

Before starting treatment, I downloaded the app to connect my phone to the device using Bluetooth. This feature is supposed to count the number of flashes the device uses, as well as keep a record of how your treatments are going. However, when I tried to connect the Silk’n Infinity to my phone via Bluetooth, it wouldn’t connect.

I tried connecting the device to both my own Apple iPhone and another Android device, thinking it might be a problem with the former. Despite following instructions, this was also unsuccessful and I later had the same problem connecting the Silk’n Infinity Fast. I contacted Silk’n for a comment and technical support with this and was assured that this hadn’t been an issue before.

Unfortunately, lots of other Silk’n users report having problems with the app. There are so many negative reviews on the Google Play Store that it is only rated 1.3 out of five stars. Many users complained that the app also asked for unnecessary permissions including access to contacts, photos, files, and their location.

From this alone, it’s pretty clear that the app needs some serious improvement, but to make things worse, it is far less intuitive to use than the Philips Lumea app. The menus are more difficult to navigate and information isn’t as easy to find. Furthermore, the app is only available to users who register an account on the app – even when you do create an account, the app won’t talk you through health and safety, preparation for treatment, or aftercare. The only real feature worth using could be the diary tab, which can help you keep track of treatments if you’re registered. However, this is fairly easy to recreate in a diary or on a notes feature on your phone.

