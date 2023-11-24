This Philips IPL hair remover saving is a Black Friday STEAL
The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige has had its price slashed to £280 on Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon is offering the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige for an outstanding £280 in this Black Friday deal, a ridiculous reduction from its average price of £396. Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our Philips Lumea IPL Prestige review, this is a highly acclaimed mid-range intense pulsed light (IPL) hair removal device.
The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige stands out for its effective long-term hair removal capabilities. Utilising IPL technology, it delivers intense light flashes to damage hair follicles at the roots, preventing regrowth over time. This method is generally less painful than laser hair removal, making it comfortable for home use. However, it’s important to note that IPL’s effectiveness varies with different hair and skin tones. It works best for those with darker hair and lighter skin but is not suitable for fair or grey hair and darker skin tones due to safety concerns.
The device features comfortable curved treatment windows, a fast flash rate, and SenseIQ technology, which suggests the optimal light intensity for your skin tone, ensuring safe and comfortable treatment. It also offers app connectivity for easy management of treatment schedules. Although the Lumea Prestige lacks cordless operation and results take time to manifest, it is praised for its ease of use and overall effectiveness in reducing hair growth.
Most users find little to no pain using the device, and it’s effective in reducing hair growth on limbs and other body areas. The device is also user-friendly, with clear indicators for intensity settings and an easy-to-use flash trigger.
The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige at £280 on Amazon in this Black Friday deal represents excellent value. It’s ideal for those seeking a reliable, comfortable and effective long-term hair removal solution at home. Its advanced features and effective performance make it a top choice in the IPL hair removal market.