Best thermal curtains 2023: Control temperatures and help cut your home’s heating cost

A winter draught can find its way through even the highest quality windows, which can really drive up your energy bill. A quality set of thermal curtains can prevent losing heat through the windows and keep your home warm without blowing your budget.

Thermal curtains aren’t just an easy and affordable way to keep the cold out during the winter months, they can keep the heat at bay in the summertime too, making them a great addition to any room all year round. And they can provide other benefits as well – you can find thermal curtains that also offer light-blocking or noise-dampening properties. A comfortable temperature, a dark room, and a lack of noise are the trifecta for a perfect night’s sleep, and thermal curtains may be the key.

These insulated curtains are available in a multitude of colours, patterns, textures, and sizes, and you can find them at prices to suit your budget. To choose the best thermal curtains for your needs, and what factors to consider before purchasing, keep reading – or skip ahead to learn more about our top picks.

Thermal curtains typically comprise multiple layers of fabric. There is the decorative curtain fabric on the front, and sometimes the back, plus an inner layer made of a temperature-controlling material known as insulation. This layer is what prevents the transfer of heat, helping to regulate the temperature in your home.

The great thing about thermal curtains is they not only help keep your home warm but they can help keep your home cool as well. During the winter, they prevent draughts and help retain the heat in your home, but, in the summer, the curtains can absorb the heat coming through the window and keep the home at a more comfortable temperature.

To get the best results from your thermal curtains it’s important to hang them properly. The curtains should sit as close to the window as possible to prevent the air from circulating, with the top and sides sitting flush against the window frame to create a makeshift seal, and the drop should reach down to the windowsill or even the floor.

If draughts are particularly bad, consider attaching the curtain to the wall with velcro or double-sided tape. At very least, the curtain panels should be large enough that they can comfortably overlap in the middle to prevent heat from escaping your room.

When shopping for thermal curtains, here are some things to consider:

Fabric type: Not every fabric is well suited to blocking airflow. When looking for thermal curtains, consider materials such as polyester or cotton. Polyester is a sturdy ; material that will limit air movement. It’s also easy to maintain and doesn’t fade easily. Cotton is a more natural option that still does a good job of preventing airflow. ;

Curtain heading: The type of heading a curtain has can make a lot of difference in the amount of air that may escape. Pencil pleats can be hung closely to the wall, allowing for a better seal. Eyelets are also a viable option, as long as there isn’t much space between the eyelets and the rod the curtains hang from. ;

Other features: Thermal curtains can come with some other benefits as well. Many thermal curtains also have blackout and noise reduction capabilities, so you can control the amount of light and noise that penetrates your windows, as well as the temperature.

Price: From £20 | Buy now from Amazon



These curtains provide excellent temperature control for both the winter and summer months. The curtains are made from polyester, with a lightweight but well-knit texture, and feature a high-density textile layer between the front and back fabrics for optimal temperature and light control. This layer should also help reduce the amount of noise coming from outside.

Each package comes with two curtain panels to make sure your window is well covered and the high-quality stainless steel eyelets make them ready-to-hang. There is an incredible amount of variety available, with more than 20 sizes and colours to choose from, so you can find a set of curtains to match almost any window and any decor.

The curtains are also easy to maintain – they’re machine washable and most wrinkles will smooth out after hanging for a while. They can help you save on your energy bill and are ideal for any room in the home.

Key specs –Sizes: 24; Heading: Eyelet; Material: Polyester; Other features: Blackout, machine washable, noise reducing; Colours: 26

Price: From £75 | Buy now from John Lewis



These curtains come in three beautiful floral patterns to bring colour and texture to any room. The curtains are made of 100% cotton with a wadded lining and, together, these layers help to insulate the home. Though the thickness of the curtains provide thermal protection, they don’t completely block light and can remain closed throughout the day, if needed, without darkening the room.

The eyelet headings give the curtains an attractive drape and can help prevent airflow as long as they’re hung close to the wall. They’re also ready to hang straight out of the package, so all you have to do is select the right size.

Since these curtains are made of cotton, they’re a little more high maintenance than some other options. The curtains are dry-clean only, so it’s a good idea to treat them delicately, but overall they’re a beautiful choice if you’re looking to add some colour to a room.

Key specs – Sizes: 11; Heading: Eyelet; Material: Cotton; Other features: Dry-clean only; Colours: 3

Buy now from John Lewis

Price: From £40 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



If flowing curtains aren’t quite your style, a rolling blind might be a better match. This gorgeous damask blind comes in two subtle colours, with a floral design that adds a touch of elegance.

Made of 100% polyester, it does a great job of preventing heat loss in the winter and blocking the heat in the summer. And, along with its thermal-blocking abilities, this blind is also designed to block out daylight, so you can have a comfortable sleep without being disturbed by bright light or a cold draught. There are five different widths available to fit a variety of windows. One benefit of a roller blind is that you can set your own length (to a maximum of 162cm).

One thing to be mindful of is condensation. As polyester is inherently moisture-resistant, it can become an issue if you’re not careful. That said, polyester is easy to spot clean so it won’t be hard to keep your thermal blind in good shape.

Key specs – Sizes: 5; Heading: N/A; Material: Polyester; Other features: Blackout; Colours: 2

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

Price: £65 | Buy now from John Lewis



It’s not only windows that can let cold air seep through. Doors can be culprits as well, especially if they include large panes of glass. Perfect for both external and internal doors, these curtains can help regulate the temperature of any room so, whether you want to keep your French doors from letting in a chill or you want to insulate a draughty bedroom door, these curtains will keep your home at a comfortable temperature.

These damask print curtains come in two neutral colours, with an elegant, French-inspired pattern. The curtains’ face is 100% cotton, while the thermal lining is a combination of cotton and polyester that not only regulates heat, but helps prevent light from filtering in as well, and the pencil pleat allows the curtains to hang flush against the doorframe, preventing airflow. The curtains come in a size to cover a standard door frame, so they’re ready to hang as soon as they’re out of the package.

Key specs – Sizes: 1; Heading: Pencil pleat; Material: Cotton, polyester; Other features: Dry-clean only; Colours: 2

Buy now from John Lewis

Price: From £59 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



For an added touch of luxury in your home, consider adding the texture of velvet. These velvet curtains come in a dozen rich colours that can add some flair to any room in your home, and the eyelet headings make them easy to install.

The lining is temperature smart, so it keeps heat inside during the winter and out in the summer. It also helps to reduce the light that enters the room, though it’s not considered a blackout curtain. With multiple sizes, these curtains can fit a variety of windows.

They’re also a great choice if you’re environmentally conscious as they’re made in an Eco-Factory, using at least 30% recycled materials. This luxury doesn’t come without a little high maintenance though, as these curtains are to be professionally dry-cleaned only.

Key specs – Sizes: 5; Heading: Eyelet; Material: Polyester; Other features: Contains recyclable materials, light reducing, dry-clean only; Colours: 12

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

Price: From £79 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



These curtains have a Thermowarmth lining exclusive to Marks & Spencer and, while the website doesn’t divulge the specifics of their technology, it is designed to insulate, and is also used in their winter coats. That means that these curtains are specifically designed to hold the heat in your home during the winter, and will keep it at bay during the summer.

Similar to the previous item in our list, these curtains will provide a touch of luxury to your home. They come in four rich neutrals, suitable to match just about any home decor. The pencil pleat headings give the curtains a beautiful, flowing drape while also helping to prevent heat from escaping your home.

Along with thermal protection, these curtains are able to reduce light pollution. Though they don’t completely blackout the room, they can darken things enough to help you sleep. Like the other velvet curtains, these are dry clean only.

Key specs – Sizes: 7; Heading: Pencil pleat; Material: Polyester; Other features: Dry clean only, light reducing; Colours: 4

Buy now from Marks & Spencer