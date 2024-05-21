How to cool down a room and ride out summer heat in comfort

The warmer weather can mean many things – barbecues, alfresco dining, opportunities to socialise outside – however, a heatwave can also result in something significantly less desirable: an uncomfortably hot home.

If you don’t have air conditioning, or if it’s on the fritz, trying to sleep at night can become unbearable, and so does working from home, cooking and even just relaxing. Fortunately, there are some smart ways to cool down a room without using air-con, and some tricks you can use to cool a room at night, so you can still get some rest after the sun goes down.

We’ve quizzed experts on the best techniques to try and how each one works, from the quick fixes to those that require a bit more of an investment.

Keep windows and curtains closed during the day

During the day, it might seem like it makes sense to fling your curtains and windows open for some fresh air, but in a heatwave, it’s better to keep them closed. “It’s easier to stop heat entering a home than it is to cool it down again”, says Joanna O’Loan, knowledge manager at Energy Saving Trust. “Closing blinds and curtains when the sun is shining through a window, and only opening them when the sun has moved away, will prevent the heating effect of sunlight through the glass.”

The same applies to opening windows. If your room is already cooler than the outside then keep the windows closed to keep the hot air out. Only open your windows once the temperature drops – late in the evening or early in the morning.

