Best bedroom fan: Tried and tested to keep you cool all night long

Heres the problem with the Great British summer: you wait for months for the hot weather to arrive, then feel bad for complaining that its too damn hot. That goes double if you sleep in a bedroom that doesnt get much breeze or worse in the middle of a noisy town or city. As the mercury rises, your chances of getting a decent sleep dwindle to close to zero.

Air conditioning is overkill for most of us, especially given the rising cost of energy, but a good, quiet bedroom fan is a sensible solution. Fans have grown much quieter and more efficient over the past few years, becoming more frugal in their use of energy while still giving you a nice, cooling breeze. All you need to do is look at your budget and decide which one to buy and thats where were here to help.

Best quiet fan for bedrooms: At a glance

How to choose the best quiet fan for your bedroom

Your choice really comes down to your budget and the size and layout of your bedroom. For obvious reasons, theres no point in having a compact floor fan or tower fan if it cant produce an airflow that will rise over your bed. At the same time, you dont want to have to work around a hulking pedestal fan if space is limited.

For most bedrooms the best options are going to be a compact fan you can place on a chest of drawers or bedside table, or a taller pedestal fan you can use to create airflow above the bed. However, some of the taller, quieter tower fans can also work well in a bedroom setting, while some floor fans might fit the bill if you can raise them up on an item of furniture.

Almost all fans will give you a choice of speeds, but its crucial that a bedroom fan has a low, relatively slow and quiet speed setting that delivers an effective level of cooling without blasting you or making too much noise. A dedicated night or sleep mode is a plus, but not a necessity; any quiet, low-power setting will do.

To make things tricky, we all have preferences that might make one fan conducive to sleep and another actively unsettling. Oscillation modes, where the fan rotates to move the breeze around the room, might be a plus or a minus. Similarly, some of us are more comfortable with a regular breeze while others might prefer one that ebbs and flows. Luckily, youre rarely stuck with one of these modes turned on permanently. Dont like it? Just shut it off.

Are there any practicalities to look out for?

You either want easy access to the controls, so that you can turn the fan on or off in the middle of the night, or a remote control you can keep by the bedside. Being able to tilt the fan up or down can also give you more options as to where to place it and the same goes for a longer power cable. Were also seeing increasing numbers of fans that can run from a USB connection (either a USB power bank or charger) or from an internal lithium-ion battery.

Are there any other features worth having?

Some fans are more energy-efficient than others, and these tend to be the quietest, too. While you wont rack up anywhere near as high a contribution to your bills from a fan as from a heater, it still pays to look for one with low running costs and some kind of eco setting. Its also worth looking for fans with a programmable on/off timer. That way you can set it to come on at your normal bedtime (if you have one) or off when youve got to sleep or the temperature has dipped. Some fans are now even incorporating Wi-Fi or Bluetooth along with basic smart features. Here, having a thermostat and being able to program the fan to stop at a certain temperature really makes a lot of sense.

How we test fans

Our fan tests begin with a range of airflow tests, where we measure the speed of the air pushed through the fan at a distance of 1m using an anemometer. We test at maximum and minimum fan speed settings, plus a medium setting in-between.

We also measure sound levels at these settings, along with power consumption at the highest and lowest levels. From there, we use the fan in a selection of different rooms to gauge how effectively it works in different situations and layouts, paying special attention to noise, size and the accessibility of the controls when we think a fan might be particularly suitable for bedroom use. We also try out any special modes specifically quiet, sleep or night modes and take a careful look at any remote control supplied.

The best quiet bedroom fans you can buy

1. Levoit 36-inch Tower Fan: A great tower fan for larger bedrooms

Price when reviewed: £90

While its one of the taller tower fans weve tested, its worth making room for Levoits 36-inch Tower Fan. Look beyond the two-part plastic base and its a well-built unit with no hint of wobble, with stylish and straightforward touch controls on the top panel. Whether youre using these or the bundled remote control, turning the fan on and off or switching settings is a breeze. The Levoit also has some useful features that could help your snoozing, including an Auto mode that adjusts the speed according to the room temperature, a one to 12-hour off timer, and a Sleep mode that will do its best to keep you cool while staying quiet.

Otherwise, the best thing about this tower fan is that it offers an efficient and economical way to cool larger areas. It pushes through air at speeds of up to 3.2m/sec at the highest of its five speed settings, or 3.3m/sec in Turbo mode. True, its a little loud when maxed out, at 44.4 to 45.2dB, but on its next to lowest setting you can still hit speeds of 2.1m/sec, with the noise reduced to around 32dB and it will only use around 20W while doing so. Throw in the competitive price, and you have a great tower fan for bigger bedrooms.

Key specs Dimensions: 92 x 16.5 x 16.5cm; Weight: 3.6kg; Oscillation angle: 90Ú; Cord length: 1.8m; Warranty: 2yrs; Power: 39W

LEVOIT 28dB Tower Fan for Bedroom, Electric Cooling Fan with Remote Control 90° Oscillating 5 Speeds 4 Modes 12H Timer LED Display, Advanced Sleep Mode, 36 Inch for Bedroom £89.99

2. Meaco MeacoFan 360: Best bedroom fan for bedside tables

Price when reviewed: £70

You adjust the speed using touch-sensitive controls and an LED display, and can also switch on oscillation to keep the fan sweeping back and forth through roughly 70 degrees. Theres even a timer to turn it off after up to six hours. The big surprise, though, is that its USB-powered, allowing you to run it from the supplied charger or a power bank.

Its a little more expensive than your average desk fan, but well worth the extra if you want a feature-packed, low-noise fan.

Key specs Dimensions: 209 x 298 x 214cm; Weight: 1.36kg; Oscillation angle: 71°; Sound levels: 15-50dB; Cord length: 1.2m; Warranty: 2 years; Power: 10W[/vc_column]

Meaco MeacoFan 360 Personal Air Circulator Cooling Fan for bedroom, desktop, Ultra-Quiet, Energy Efficient, USB Type C, Low Energy Desk Fan £89.59

3. Dimplex Xpelair 360: Best compact bedroom fan for versatility

Price when reviewed: £65

The volume levels at higher speed settings can get pretty high, reaching 50dB at full tilt. However, its not nearly so loud at low and medium settings, and the relaxing natural breeze modes are pretty good for getting off to sleep. It also comes bundled with its own remote control. Its going to be a bit too big for some bedside tables, and if you want near-silence look elsewhere, but if you dont mind a gentle, rhythmic hum this is a powerful and effective bedroom fan.

Key specs Dimensions: 27.5 x 34 x 20.4cm; Weight: 1.9kg; Oscillation angle: 30-360Ú; Sound Levels: Up to 55dB; Cord length: 1.8m; Warranty: 3 years; Power: 45W

Xpelair XPA360CF 360 degree air circulator cooling fan, White

4. Meaco MeacoFan 1056P: Best pedestal fan for bedrooms

Price when reviewed: £150

You also get horizontal and vertical oscillation, easy height adjustment, a clip-on remote control and two highly effective optional modes that either simulate a natural breeze or tune the fan speed according to the ambient temperature. Its not the most elegant fan out there, but nothing beats it for large-scale, controllable and whisper-quiet cooling.

Key specs Dimensions: 84 x 27.3 x 27.3cm; Weight: 4.8kg; Oscillation angle: 75Ú; Cord length: 1.75m; Warranty: 3 years; Power: 35W

Meaco MeacoFan 1056P Pedestal Air Circulator – Powerful, Energy Efficient, Quiet Cooling Pedestal Fan for bedroom, home and office, Oscillating, Remote Controlled £149.99

5. Duux Whisper Flex: Best smart fan for the bedroom

Price when reviewed: £165

Perhaps the best thing about this fan, though, is that you can use it either as a pedestal fan or a floor fan or even put it on a bedside table at low speeds just by adding or removing one section of the stalk. This means theres less height, and height adjustment, than on other pedestal fans, but the Duux more than makes up for it with its sheer versatility.

Key specs Dimensions: 88 x 34 x 34cm; Weight: 5kg; Oscillation angle: 90Ú horizontal, 100Ú vertical; Cord length: 1.85m; Warranty: 2 years; Power: 27W

Duux Whisper Flex Smart Standing Fan, with Remote Control, Alexa & Smart App, 26 Cooling Speeds, 2 in 1 Height Adjustable, Multi-direction Oscilating, Powerful and Quiet Fan, Night Mode, Timer, White £143.99

6. NSA UK Dual Power Stand Fan: Best budget stand fan for bedrooms

Price when reviewed: £120

The icing on the cake is that it will run from the supplied mains adaptor or from a USB power bank. Either way, power consumption is low, making it one of the more frugal options out there. Its a slight pain to put together and were not fans of the cheap-feeling remote, but this is a great fan that will help you to sleep easily.

Key specs Dimensions: 115 x 37 x 35cm; Weight: 6.8kg; Oscillation angle: 120Ú; Cord length: 1.75m; Warranty: 2 years; Power: 20W

Price when reviewed: £90

Price when reviewed: £90 | Check price at NSA UK NSA UKs tower fan comes with a twist: you can use it upright like any other tower fan or on its side, tilting upwards. Either way it can oscillate through 90 degrees, which means it can cool a larger area or give you head-to-toe cooling when youre counting sheep or lounging on the sofa. You can also turn the speed down and still get a nice draft, making it a great tower fan for snoozing, particularly as the noise output on its lowest speed settings arent much above ambient levels. Just be warned that it works better in bedrooms with a lower contemporary bed than in those with more old-fashioned beds with a taller frame. There, theres just not enough height to the airflow.

Its easy to use, has a timer and a great natural breeze setting, and is reasonably powerful by compact tower fan standards; we measured the maximum airflow at 2.2m/sec. Its also light enough to lug around everywhere, which is handy in a heatwave. Throw in low energy consumption, even at higher speeds, and this is a convenient and compact bedroom fan thats particularly easy to store away.

Key specs Dimensions: 54 x 15 x 14cm; Weight: 2.4kg; Oscillation angle: 90Ú; Cord length: 1.6m; Warranty: 2 years; Power: 18W

8. Honeywell HY254E QuietSet: Best tower fan for bedrooms

Price when reviewed: £63

The best news is that the QuietSet name isnt just marketing hype: the HY245E is noticeably quieter than most conventional tower fans, even at its higher settings, with a night mode you might actually sleep through. Other fans are bigger and put out more air over a wider space, but this one delivers more than enough cooling for the night without making any kind of racket. Its easily the best tower fan weve seen for bedroom use.

Key specs Dimensions: 84 x 27.3 x 27.3cm; Weight: 4.8kg; Oscillation angle: 75Ú; Cord length: 1.75m; Warranty: 3 years; Power: 35W