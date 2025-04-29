Shark’s new TurboBlade fan looks like an aeroplane propeller … and it might just be the craziest cooler I’ve ever seen

The Shark TurboBlade could revolutionise how you think about fans in your home

Home appliance giant Shark is no stranger to innovative tech, and its first steps into home cooling have been no different. Last year, Shark unveiled the FlexBreeze, which could produce a cooling mist when plumbed into a water tank or hose pipe. That was great, but nothing groundbreaking. This year, however, Shark has completely thrown out the fan-making rulebook to bring us the Shark TurboBlade and it’s the strangest cooler I’ve ever encountered.

Instead of a standard pedestal or tower fan design, the TurboBlade looks more like a small aeroplane propeller, with its bladeless fans housed in a pair of arms that stick out at either side of a central column.

Each of these arms has a small channel along its length, through which a powerful jet of air is produced. And these arms can independently pivot, twist and oscillate to cover 360 degrees of any room, eliminating the blind spots you get with other types of fans – at least that’s what Shark says.

According to Shark, the TurboBlade will pack a punch. At its fastest speed, it can project blades of air up to 20 metres away, but if you’re in a smaller space or don’t fancy getting completely blown away, there’s no need to worry as it has ten different speed settings.

Its Sleep Mode reduces the noise levels, dims the built-in lights and optimises the fan speed for sleep. Alternatively, its AirBlanket mode produces a wide, horizontal stream of air, like a blanket, to help directly cool you during sleep. Natural Breeze Mode simulates natural wind by producing random, gentle airflow.

Like the pedestal fans that came before it, the TurboBlade’s arms are mounted on a height-adjustable ‘telescoping’ pole. There’s a remote control so you don’t have to get up to operate it. And it’s all finished in a fairly understated charcoal grey.

There’s just one downside to all this innovation – it will cost you. Right now, you can buy the TurboBlade for £250 on Shark’s website and it will be available at other retailers in summer 2025. That’s a lot of cash to spend on a fan, especially if you only need it for a few warm days per year.

For context, the current best fan we’ve tested, the Meaco Sefte costs £176, but we also recommend some great value options from £60, like the Ansio 30in Tower Fan. We’ll get a better idea if the Shark TurboBlade is worth its weight when we test it later this year. Until then, I’d recommend exercising restraint, gawping at the fan’s distinctive design and relishing in the last few cool days before summer hits.