Discounted for the first time on Amazon, the FlexBreeze HydroGo will cost you just £100 in the Prime Day sales

While we might be enjoying a brief lull after the most recent heatwave, summer doesn’t appear to be cooling off anytime soon with another one already forecast. Deals or no deals, now is a very good time to buy yourself a good fan. So, this £30 discount on a Shark portable fan that we’ve only recently reviewed is a real treat.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo launched in March at the RRP of £130, but it was reduced to £100 a few weeks ago and remains at this low price for Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This is the first time I’ve seen it discounted, at least on Amazon, and I’ve certainly not seen it any cheaper than this.

We published our full-length review of the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo last month, awarding it four stars and a Recommended award. It’s a compact desk fan that offers good performance for its small size. While you’ll have to go elsewhere for stronger airflow, our reviewer Stuart Andrews measured air speeds of 3m/sec at a distance of one metre on its maximum setting, “higher than some excellent desk fans like the Duux Globe and the NSA Compact Cool”.

The real standout feature of the FlexBreeze HydroGo is a built-in mister that will spritz you with a fine mist for 30 minutes continuously or at intervals for one hour. This feature isn’t just a gimmick either. As Stuart says: “It’s actually better on the low to medium fan speeds, where the airflow doesn’t disrupt the jet of vapour, and it gives you enough cool moisture to take the edge off the heat without leaving you, your clothes or any papers feeling soggy.”

This isn’t a deal to be sniffed at then, especially if the heat has been getting to you these past few weeks. And if you’d rather avoid signing up for an Amazon Prime membership (even for the 30-day trial I mentioned above), then you might be pleased to know that this deal is also available direct from Shark.

However, if you are in the market for Amazon Prime Day deals, be sure to check out our wider roundup of the best discounts on offer. Here we’ll be featuring all the best savings across phones, TVs, kitchen appliances and more.