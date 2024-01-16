Unfortunately, our bathrooms are susceptible to mould formation because they provide the ideal conditions for it to grow. Mould thrives in damp and warm environments, so a room regularly getting hot and steamy, with wet surfaces and drying towels is a fungus’ dream home.

Condensation is one of the most common causes of mould issues, and this occurs when moist air comes into contact with and condenses on a colder surface, such as a window, wall or mirror.

We’re all probably familiar with stepping out of a hot shower or warm bath to find the mirror or windows steamed up. Condensation can also be exacerbated by a drop in temperature, which is all the more common in the autumn and winter when our bathroom is typically colder than the hot steam from a shower or bath.

You may have spotted the first signs of mould on your shower curtain, bathroom walls or even your bathroom ceiling, but don’t panic. There are various ways to get rid of mould and below, we’ve covered some quick and easy measures to stop it from sprouting up again in the future.

Failing to address mould can leave your bathroom looking unsightly, and it can cause respiratory and health issues if left unattended. So, here’s our guide to how to get rid of mould in a bathroom.