The best vacuum cleaner deals in 2023
Our favourite handheld, robot and cordless vacuums are going cheap with these brilliant deals
A high-quality vacuum cleaner is essential to clean your home effectively, but scouting out the best vacuum cleaner deals can be an intimidating challenge. November has just arrived, which means there is an abundance of Black Friday deals around and it can be difficult to know which ones are the best.
That’s exactly where we come in – we’ve searched high and low to find you the best vacuum cleaner deals from well-known brands such as Shark, Gtech and more. To make things clearer, we’ve listed the average price point that each product previously sold for, meaning you can rest assured that whatever deal we show is actually a bargain.
Maybe you’re in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner, or prefer to put your back into it with something more conventional. However, you wish to clean your home, you’ll find something for you – within your budget – in our list below.
Keep in mind that these deals are changing all the time, so if you find something you like at a great price, it’s better to purchase it quickly. Similarly, if you don’t find something good today, then remember to check back often as we regularly update this page with all the latest vacuum cleaner deals from leading UK retailers.
The best vacuum cleaner deals
1. Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT (Was £429; Now £299)
The fantastic Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT, is now priced at just £299 in AO’s early Black Friday sale. This powerful cordless vacuum, originally £429, offers superior cleaning performance with a versatile floor head which effortlessly cleans multiple surfaces without you needing to switch attachments. In our full review, we awarded it a remarkable five stars out of five and a Best Buy award thanks to its great cordless cleaning power and innovative upright design. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to own this exceptional vacuum at a discounted price.
2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (Was £699, now £549)
Elevate your cleaning with the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, now at a fantastic Pre-Black Friday price of £549 (previously £699). This cordless vacuum features anti-tangle heads, cutting-edge cleaning technology, and an ideal balance of power and battery life. Having impressed our reviewer with its impressive cleaning analysis and handy LCD screen, it earned a four-star rating from our reviewer as well as a Recommended award. Admittedly this discounted price is still high, but now’s the time to buy it if you’re willing to invest in a premium vacuum cleaner.
3. Shark Stratos IZ400UK (Was £400, now £249)
If you want to buy a highly rated Shark vacuum cleaner but don’t have any pets, then this early Black Friday deal from John Lewis is a fantastic option. Right now, the Shark Stratos IZ400UK is available at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday price of £249 down from £400. This cordless stick vacuum delivers exceptional cleaning performance, decent battery life, and simple operation. The pet version of this model earned a full five stars out of five in our full review – this model is the same, except it doesn’t come with a pet attachment.
4. Dyson V8™ Absolute (Was £400, now £270)
If you’re looking to buy a more affordable Dyson this Black Friday, the Dyson V8™ Absolute is available at just £270 from John Lewis. This cordless vacuum is perfect for all floor types, boasting a better battery life than its predecessor and quiet operation. When we first reviewed this vacuum, it gained a glowing five-star rating and the Expert Reviews Recommended award. One of its only drawbacks was its high price, so you’ll want to grab one for the new low price while you can.