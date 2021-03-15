Best clothes steamer 2022: The best handheld and upright garment steamers to banish creases from £17

Ever wished you could wave a magic de-creasing wand over your wardrobe, without even having to take shirts and skirts off their hangers? The best clothes steamers grant that wish, almost literally. Wave a handheld steamer over a hanging garment and its jets of steam will smooth out creases without making contact with your precious fabric. There's no risk of burning, no grappling with an ironing board, and no "did I leave the iron on?" when you're half-way round the supermarket.

You can also buy upright garment steamers that look (and work) a bit like souped-up trousers presses. Hang your clothes on the steamer, and steam generated by a water tank in the unit's base will straighten them out and freshen them up, potentially avoiding the need for pricey dry cleaning.

Skip to our pick of the best clothes steamers for sprucing up your threads, even while you're travelling. Or read on for tips on choosing the ideal steamer for you and your clothes.

Best clothes steamer: At a glance

How to buy the best clothes steamer for you

What type of clothes steamer is right for me?

Each of the main types of garment steamer has clear pros and cons...

Handheld garment steamers are inevitably smaller, lighter and more portable than upright models. They also tend to be cheaper, although powerful feature-packed hand steamers can cost more than £100. Most hand steamers weigh in at around 1 kilo before you fill them with water, but remember that a large water tank (1 litre or more) will weigh them down and can make them drip. On the other hand, a large water tank may have multiple benefits – one of our recommendations even doubles as a travel kettle.

Upright garment steamers often have built-in "ironing" boards that you can lie your clothes on, for steaming against a flat surface – without the risk of burning and scorching that you get with an iron. Many upright steamers also have a built-in hanger for skirts and jackets while they de-crease and freshen up. Standalone steamers have bigger water tanks and generally come with advanced functions such as multiple steam levels and auto switch-off. But they do cost more and you can't stick them in your luggage for summer weddings, work trips and other journeys where a handheld steamer could come in very handy indeed.

What other features should I look for in a garment steamer?

Lightweight and portability are vital in a handheld steamer, especially if you're hoping to stick it in your luggage. Most handheld clothes steamers are lighter than irons.

Continuous steam means the unit emits steam for several seconds at once, often up to 15 seconds in a handheld steamer, so you don't have to keep pressing the button.

Variable steam settings let you take a gentler approach with delicate fabrics and pack more power with hard-to-iron fabrics such as linen and denim, or when steaming upholstery, bedding and curtains.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best washing machines you can buy

The best clothes steamers you can buy now

1. Philips Steam and Go Plus: Best all-round clothes steamer

Price: £65 | Buy now from Amazon



Philips' handheld steamer is more pricey than the other handheld steamers we've recommended, and it's short on fancy features, but its powerful steam jets get the job done supremely quickly and efficiently, without dripping or leaving your clothes damp. Unlike most handheld clothes steamers, which can only be used vertically (so you point it at a hanging garment, pistol-style), this nifty device can also works when held in a horizontal position, so you can use it to de-crease awkward spots or delicate fabrics when ironing – and smooth out your bed sheets after you've put them on.

It's extremely good at removing odour and bacteria from clothes, too, so it's brilliant for freshening up a suit or dress you've worn once and don't want to dry-clean. There's also a brush attachment that's great for getting steam into thick fabrics and can even help to remove some pet hair. The main downside is its small 70ml water tank, which can only steam one garment at a time.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Weight: 950g; Tank capacity: 70ml; Heat up time: 45 sec; Continuous steam: Yes

2. Swan Handheld Garment Steamer: Best value clothes steamer

Price: £30 | Buy now from Swan



This new handheld steamer from Swan is a delight to use. The swivelling cable and curvy ergonomic design make it easy to reach every crease in your wardrobe, without having to get all the clothes out. Like the more expensive Philips Steam & Go, Swan's steamer works vertically or horizontally, so you can use its flat plate like an iron or hold it upright to de-crease and freshen up clothes with the steam (and optional extra fabric brush, which is great for jackets and curtains).

The device works very well as a steam cleaner for windows, splashbacks and tiles, too. The water tank is on the small side (250ml, enough for a couple of shirts) but you can detach it for easy refilling. A great price for a versatile steamer.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Size: 27 x 13.5 x 9.5cm; Tank capacity: 250ml; Heat up time: 3 min; Continuous steam: Yes

Buy now from Swan

3. BOKEH Clothes Steamer and Travel Kettle: Best handheld clothes steamer for travelling (and tea!)

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon



Can't choose between unwrinkled clothes and cups of tea on holiday? Then have it all, with this dinky clothes steamer-slash-travel kettle. The generous 450ml water tank means this steamer can tackle several items before it needs a refill, and its four small jets pack a surprisingly decent punch for such an affordable device. And because the water tank doubles as a kettle, you can make yourself a brew as a reward for de-creasing the entire contents of your suitcase. Note that the unit does have a power cable attached, despite appearances in the photo.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Weight: 970g; Tank capacity: 450ml; Heat up time: 35 sec for first 100ml; Continuous steam: Yes

4. Philips GC558/36 ComfortTouch Plus Garment Steamer: Best upright garment steamer to replace your ironing board

Price: £160 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you live with a family of shirt wearers, or you have a wardrobe full of suits, dresses and jackets that always need to be pressed again before you can wear them, then this upright steamer could make your life a heck of a lot easier. Drape your clothes on it using the built-in coat hanger (sorry, 'FlexHead'), or lay them on the built-in board (sorry, 'StyleBoard'), and let the steam automatically ease out wrinkles, banish wardrobe odours and kill bacteria while you go and do something else. It'll shut down automatically when the water tank is empty.

The design of the board means you can even press trouser creases as you would with a trouser press. You can set five different steam levels, to adapt to different fabrics from the lightest silk to the heaviest linen, and infuse the water with supplied fragrances and Easy Rinse descaler to keep it in tip top condition.

Key specs – Type: Upright; Dimensions: H174 x W37 x D33cm; Tank capacity: 1.8L; Heat up time: 60 sec; Continuous steam: Yes

Buy now from John Lewis

5. Tefal IXEO Power QT2020: Best all-in-one clothes steamer, iron and board

Price: £279 | Buy now from John Lewis



At nearly 300 quid this is not a purchase to be taken lightly. But an endless pile of family laundry isn't to be taken lightly either, and this amazing all-in-one device from Tefal makes much easier and quicker work of straightening out clothes than a standard iron and board does. So it could genuinely change your life if you're battling a large weekly pile of shirts, jackets and school uniforms.

The whole unit only takes up a little more space than a standard board and iron, but the iron itself is much lighter, so it's really easy to manoeuvre. Its steam function is more powerful than on a standard steam iron, so you hardly feel you're ironing at all, even when tackling stubborn creases. It santisises your clothes, bedsheets and furnishings as well as smoothing your clothes, with the maker claiming the 200g/min max steam boost kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It's relatively easy to assemble and very easy to use, despite its plethora of functions such as an anti-scale system, continuous steam options and vertical pressing.

John Lewis buyers love this product, giving it a 4.5 average. "Greatest steam iron I ever had" proclaims one buyer; another says "I'd never have got through my ironing pile in one go previously."

Key specs – Type: Iron and upright steamer; Size: H168 x W40 x D40cm (4kg); Tank capacity: 1.1L; Heat up time: 70 sec; Continuous steam: Yes

Buy now from John Lewis

6. Tefal DT3030 Access Steam Pocket: Best compact foldable clothes steamer

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



This stylish foldable handheld clothes steamer from Tefal is the fastest to heat up among our recommendations, by quite a way: it's ready to use in 15 seconds. Best of all, though, you can fold it away and keep it in a drawer far more easily than our other steamers, although it does have a cable, and needs to be plugged into the mains to work. So, it's not quite as portable as the Bokeh steamer/kettle further up the list.

Tefal's foldable steamer performs well on all fabrics and has a collapsible head so you can fold it up for travel. There's no continuous steam, so you need to keep the button held down, and hold the unit in a vertical position. It's great for delicate fabrics, so it's perfect for quickly sprucing up your glad rags before you head out on an evening on your holiday. It also comes with a travel bag, fabric brush, beaker to fill the rather small 120ml water tank, and a free two-year guarantee.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Weight: 1.28kg; Tank capacity: 120ml; Heat up time: 15 sec; Continuous steam: Yes

7. Beautural Clothes Steamer: Great handheld clothes steamer for hard-to-iron clothes

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon



This affordable steamer's large 260ml water tank and powerful jets are up to the challenge of tackling a pile of linen suits in one go, and its internal pump means it can be used horizontally or vertically. After taking just 30 seconds to get ready for use, it powerfully de-creases and refreshes clothes using a continuous stream for up to 15 minutes. Other advanced features include multiple auto switch-off options; free fabric brush attachments; and a kettle-style 360 swivel cord that helps you avoid getting tangled in the power cable. We also like the see-through tank design that easily reveals how much water is left.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Weight: 700g; Tank capacity: 260ml; Heat up time: 30 seconds; Continuous steam: Yes

8. Pro Breeze Garment Steamer: Great handheld garment steamer for furniture and curtains

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



The Pro Breeze Garment Steamer only works in a vertical position, but its nozzle design makes it ideal for steaming all kinds of fabric around your house, including curtains, bedding and furnishings. Its steam jets aren't quite as powerful as the Philips or Beautural handheld steamers, but the steam is emitted very evenly, making it a great choice for steaming beaded, pleated and sequined clothes, which flat iron-style steamers are less adept at tackling.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Weight: 780g; Tank capacity: 200ml; Heat up time: 50 seconds; Continuous steam: Yes