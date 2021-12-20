Best reading light 2021: Brighten up your pages with these reading lights

Is there anything better than curling up with a good book? Well, it’s a bit trickier if you can barely see the page. Thankfully, the days of reading under the covers with a torch are long gone – and now there are almost too many options for reading lights.

The main aim of a reading light is to illuminate a small area at a close distance so you’re able to focus on it easily. It should be bright enough to read by, but not so bright that it hurts your eyes. So, do you opt for a sturdy anglepoise lamp on the bedside table or a portable clip-on light that attaches to your current book? To help you choose, we’ve put together the best reading lights available right now, plus a short buying guide with additional information. Keep scrolling to find our pick of the best reading lights today.

How to choose the best reading light for you

How do reading lights differ from regular lights?

Where other lights illuminate large areas, a reading light aims to focus all its energy on one particular place. Whether you’re reading, typing, sketching or knitting, a steady stream of focused light is the best way to avoid eye strain and potential headaches. In spaces where you don’t want to distract others, like on transport or when sharing a bed, a reading light is a subtle option for providing light for yourself only.

What kind of light temperature should I be using?

The colour temperature of your light can have a big impact on how you feel: warmer light is cosy and sleep inducing, while white-blue light has the opposite effect.

Some reading lights take this into consideration and feature multiple settings for different temperature gradients and brightness intensities.

Colour temperature is measured on the Kelvin scale (K), a numerical scale where warm/yellow light is in the lower numbers and white/blue light is in the higher numbers.

Warm (2700K – 3000K): Bulbs at the lower end of the scale emit a soft white light that often looks yellow. Warm light isn’t the brightest option but is a good choice when you’re in bed, as it’s the most easy on the eyes.

Neutral (3100K – 4500K): The middle of the brightness spectrum offers a mix of warm and cool light, and is the most versatile temperature.



Cool (4600K – 6500K): At the top end of the scale is cool white light, which increases alertness and productivity. That blue light you’ve heard about in your phone/laptop/TV screen also falls into this category. It’s advised not to use cool light in the evening or when you’re anticipating sleep, as it hinders melatonin production and confuses your body into thinking it’s still light outside.

The best reading lights to buy

1. Vekkia/Luminolite Rechargeable 7 LED Book Light: Best clip on reading light

If you’re looking for a clip-on reading light, the Vekkia Luminolite ticks all the boxes. The padded clip opens to around 4.3cm (1.7in), so while it definitely fits onto book covers and/or pages, those with bulky headboards may have trouble attaching it there – although it can also stand up by itself, thanks to the heft in the base. That said, it’s still a lightweight piece of kit that’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

In terms of the light it puts out, the Vekkia Luminolite has a warm setting, white setting and a mix of the two. All three settings can be adjusted for intensity. At just over six inches (16cm) long, the neck is extremely flexible but still retains whatever position you choose. It also has excellent battery life: over sixty hours on a single charge, which you can power up via the micro USB port (cable included).

Key specs – Dimensions: Base 7.11cm, arm 16cm, lamp 5.59cm; Wattage: 1.4W; Material: Plastic; Weight: 60.95g; Bulb required? No; Rechargeable: Yes, via USB

2. John Lewis & Partners Brandon Floor Lamp: Best floor lamp for reading

The Brandon floor lamp is absurdly popular, and for good reason. Simple and sleek, it’s little more than a lightweight frame in matte black (the only colour available) with a tiltable, bell-shaped shade at the top. The narrow base means you can place it anywhere in the house without feeling like it overpowers the space, and it’s also surprisingly sturdy for a weight of just 3.8kg.

There’s no bulb included and there is some self-assembly required, but for £30 we think it’s more than worth a bit of DIY – plus, this way you can choose what level of bulb warmth you’d most like to read beneath. John Lewis also includes a five-year guarantee, for some peace of mind.

Key specs – Dimensions: 165 x 23cm; Wattage: 40W; Material: Metal; Weight: 3.8kg; Bulb required? Yes, a 5-7W ES LED Classic bulb is recommended; Batteries required? No, mains powered

3. LEDGLE Hands Free Hug Light: Best hands-free reading light for multiple uses

The LEDGLE reading light is a great all rounder, particularly for people who often find themselves using the torch function on their phone. Designed to sit around your neck, the soft, comfortable rubber frame has two LED bulbs at each end of the two flexible arms. There are three light settings to choose from: spotlight only, flood light only, and spot and flood combined.

While most of us might use this light to read on the sofa, in bed, or on public transport, you could think out of the box and take this on a dog walk, an evening jog, or to focus better on DIY and craft projects that need illuminating. The light comes in three colours and has a built-in lithium battery that’s recharged via a provided USB cable. It takes about 2.5 hours to reach full charge, and then should last for 16 hours at normal brightness or 6.8 hours at the highest brightness level.

Key specs – Dimensions:‎ 26 x 3.6 x 14cm; Wattage: 2.4W; Material: Rubber; Weight: 135g; Bulb required? No; Rechargeable: Yes, via USB

4. Luce Gold Glass & Wood Wireless Charging Desk & Table Lamp: Best wireless charging reading light

We love this beautifully elegant, vintage-inspired reading lamp from Oliver Bonas – particularly because there’s a hidden charging station inside the smooth wooden base. All you have to do is place your phone on top of it and recharge through the night. The lamp itself has an ornate textured glass lamp shade with a gold-toned frame, and 190cm lead for connecting to the mains. At 35cm tall and 20cm wide, it will fit nicely on a bedside table for reading in bed, and also work as part of your desk set up – and if you’re as keen on this lamp as we are, there are a several different sized versions in the range with which you can kit out your house. Matching’s all the rage now, right?

Key spec – Dimensions: 35 x 20 x 15cm; Material: Soda lime glass, rubberwood, stainless steel; Bulb required? Yes - an E14 bulb is recommended; Batteries required? No, mains powered

